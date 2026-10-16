The Cleveland Monsters announced tickets are now on sale for all events during the 2027 American Hockey League All-Star Classic presented by Rectifi.law. The best in the AHL will take center ice at Rocket Arena for the All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, February 7, at 6:30 p.m. followed by the All-Star Challenge on Monday, February 8, at 7:00 p.m. and fans will be able to be there starting at just $20 per event. Fans will also have a chance to mix with the all-stars both nights at the official All-Star Post-Skills and Post-Challenge Parties starting at just $19. Tickets for the All-Star Post Parties are limited and only available as an add-on to purchasing Skills Competition and Challenge tickets. Tickets are available at clevelandmonsters.com/allstar.

The All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday will consist of seven events including hardest shot, accuracy shooting and fastest skater pitting the Eastern and Western Conferences against each other. Fans will have a unique opportunity following the conclusion of the event to get autographs from the players right at the ice level. The All-Star Challenge on Monday will break the teams into divisions for a round-robin tournament complete with six mini-games and a championship game in the 3-on-3 format.

Sunday’s Post-Skills Party will take place at the Skylight Concourse at Tower City while Monday’s Post-Challenge Party will be held at Rocket Arena showcasing what Cleveland has to offer to visiting hockey fans. Tickets to the parties include one drink, light hors d'oeuvres, an exclusive All-Star keepsake and a party atmosphere complete with music and entertainment. Players will be in attendance at both events allowing fans a unique opportunity to mingle with the biggest stars in the AHL. Single event Post-Skills and Challenge Party tickets start at $19 or can be purchased as a bundle for $36 while supplies last. Fans are encouraged to secure their spots now before prices increase on Sunday, November 15. Existing All-Star ticket bundle purchasers will also have the opportunity to purchase Post Party Tickets. Admission to both Post Parties will require a separate ticket from the Skills and Challenge tickets. Fans can purchase their tickets at clevelandmonsters.com/allstar.

The annual AHL All-Star Classic features the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Yaroslav Askarov, Drake Batherson, Jordan Binnington, John Carlson, Brandt Clarke, Lukas Dostal, Ryker Evans, Thomas Harley, Konsta Helenius, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, J.T. Miller, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Darren Raddysh, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Devon Toews, Tyler Toffoli, Linus Ullmark, Jesper Wallstedt, Dustin Wolf and Mats Zuccarello.

Former Monsters players and coaches who have participated in the All-Star classic include Luca Del Bel Belluz, Head Coach Trent Vogelhuber, Jake Christiansen, Jet Greaves, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Adam Clendening, Nathan Gerbe, Anton Forsberg, Brady Austin, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Ryan Craig, TJ Tynan, Stefan Elliott, Mike Sgarbossa, Andrew Agozzino, Tyson Barrie, Mark Olver, T.J. Hensick, Tyler Weiman and Kyle Cumiskey.

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