The AHL’s Cleveland Monsters announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets recalled forwards Steven Lorentz and Jack Williams from the Monsters. In nine appearances for Cleveland this season, Lorentz posted 7-2-9 with four penalty minutes and a +2 rating while Williams registered 1-4-5 with two penalty minutes in seven appearances for the Monsters.

A 6’4”, 218 lb. left-shooting native of Waterloo, ON, Lorentz, 30, was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the seventh round (186th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. In 381 career NHL appearances for Carolina, the San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs spanning parts of six seasons from 2020-26, Lorentz supplied 36-44-80 with 67 penalty minutes, helping Florida claim the 2024 Stanley Cup. In 102 career AHL games for the Charlotte Checkers and Cleveland spanning parts of four seasons from 2017-20 and 2026-27, Lorentz supplied 33-31-64 with 64 penalty minutes and a +26 rating, helping Charlotte claim the 2019 Calder Cup. In 84 career ECHL appearances for the Florida Everblades spanning parts of two seasons from 2017-19, Lorentz logged 22-41-63 with 45 penalty minutes and a +25 rating, helping the Everblades capture the 2017-18 Brabham Cup as ECHL Regular Season Champions. Prior to his professional career, Lorentz tallied 75-89-164 with 97 penalty minutes and a +15 rating in 247 appearances spanning four seasons from 2013-17 with the OHL’s Peterborough Petes.

A 5’11”, 185 lb. right-shooting native of Biddeford, ME, Williams, 24, registered a +1 rating in one NHL appearance for the Blue Jackets in 2024-25 and supplied 16-27-43 with 16 penalty minutes in 79 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of two seasons from 2025-27. Prior to his professional career, Williams tallied 39-55-94 with 37 penalty minutes and a +11 rating in 106 career NCAA appearances for Northeastern (Hockey East) spanning parts of three seasons from 2022-25, serving as the Huskies’ captain in 2024-25. In 165 career USHL appearances for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program and the Muskegon Lumberjacks spanning parts of four seasons from 2018-22, Williams notched 45-71-116 with 60 penalty minutes and a +19 rating. Williams wore the captain’s “C” for Muskegon in 2021-22.

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