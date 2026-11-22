The AHL’s Cleveland Monsters announced Sunday that the Blue Jackets assigned veteran forward Steven Lorentz to the Monsters. Lorentz appeared in seven games for Columbus this season and in nine appearances for Cleveland, Lorentz posted 7-2-9 with four penalty minutes and a +2 rating.

A 6’4”, 218 lb. left-shooting native of Waterloo, ON, Lorentz, 30, was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the seventh round (186th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. In 388 career NHL appearances for Carolina, the San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Columbus spanning parts of seven seasons from 2020-26, Lorentz supplied 36-44-80 with 67 penalty minutes, helping Florida claim the 2024 Stanley Cup. In 102 career AHL games for the Charlotte Checkers and Cleveland spanning parts of four seasons from 2017-20 and 2026-27, Lorentz supplied 33-31-64 with 64 penalty minutes and a +26 rating, helping Charlotte claim the 2019 Calder Cup.

In 84 career ECHL appearances for the Florida Everblades spanning parts of two seasons from 2017-19, Lorentz logged 22-41-63 with 45 penalty minutes and a +25 rating, helping the Everblades capture the 2017-18 Brabham Cup as ECHL Regular Season Champions. Prior to his professional career, Lorentz tallied 75-89-164 with 97 penalty minutes and a +15 rating in 247 appearances spanning four seasons from 2013-17 with the OHL’s Peterborough Petes.

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