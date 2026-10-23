MONSTERS PROPEL PAST GRIFFINS IN 3-2 SHOOTOUT WIN

The Cleveland Monsters beat the Grand Rapids Griffins 3-2 in a shootout on Friday night at Van Andel Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 5-2-0-0 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL’s North Division standings.

Steven Lorentz opened the scoring at 15:17 of the first period with assists from Jack Williams and Boston Buckberger to make it 1-0 Cleveland. Griffins’ forward Sheldon Dries tied the game at 16:09 of the opening frame to make it a 1-1 game through 20 minutes. Jesse Kiiskinen added a marker at 1:36 of the second stanza to make it 2-1 Griffins until Cleveland’s Luca Marrelli scored with help from Luca Pinelli and Oiva Keskinen at 3:17 tying the game 2-2, which held through the end of regulation. After a scoreless overtime period, Pinelli scored the lone shootout goal in the first round, winning the game 3-2 for Cleveland.

Cleveland’s Pheonix Copley made 21 saves for the win while Grand Rapids’ Trey Augustine made 36 saves in defeat.

The Monsters will have a rematch with the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, October 24, at 7:00 p.m. at Van Andel Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

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Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 38 2/6 2/3 12 min / 6 inf GR 23 1/3 4/6 18 min / 9 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Copley W 21 2 3-1-0 GR Augustine SOL 36 2 2-1-2

Cleveland Record: 5-2-0-0

Grand Rapids Record: 6-1-1-1

GAME SHEET – GAME PHOTOS – GAME HIGHLIGHTS*

*Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing for all Monsters home game.