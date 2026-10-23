AHL Affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets
University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute
10/23 - Final
CLE 3
GR 2
Results
10/24 - 7:00 PM
CLE (5-2-0-0)
GR (6-1-1-1)
Full Schedule Watch Game
10/30 - 7:00 PM
MIL (4-1-0-0)
CLE (5-2-0-0)
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10/23 - Final
CLE 3
GR 2
Results
10/24 - 7:00 PM
CLE (5-2-0-0)
GR (6-1-1-1)
Full Schedule Watch Game
10/30 - 7:00 PM
MIL (4-1-0-0)
CLE (5-2-0-0)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
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Hero Image

MONSTERS PROPEL PAST GRIFFINS IN 3-2 SHOOTOUT WIN

Oct 23, 2026
Written By: Nick Blaesser
1st 1 2nd 2 3rd 3 OT OT SO Final
Cleveland
Cleveland Monsters
 1 1 0 0 1 3
Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids Griffins
 1 1 0 0 0 2

The Cleveland Monsters beat the Grand Rapids Griffins 3-2 in a shootout on Friday night at Van Andel Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 5-2-0-0 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL’s North Division standings.

Steven Lorentz opened the scoring at 15:17 of the first period with assists from Jack Williams and Boston Buckberger to make it 1-0 Cleveland. Griffins’ forward Sheldon Dries tied the game at 16:09 of the opening frame to make it a 1-1 game through 20 minutes. Jesse Kiiskinen added a marker at 1:36 of the second stanza to make it 2-1 Griffins until Cleveland’s Luca Marrelli scored with help from Luca Pinelli and Oiva Keskinen at 3:17 tying the game 2-2, which held through the end of regulation. After a scoreless overtime period, Pinelli scored the lone shootout goal in the first round, winning the game 3-2 for Cleveland. 

Cleveland’s Pheonix Copley made 21 saves for the win while Grand Rapids’ Trey Augustine made 36 saves in defeat. 

The Monsters will have a rematch with the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, October 24, at 7:00 p.m. at Van Andel Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Shots/Special Teams:

 

Shots

PP

PK

PIM

CLE

38

2/6

2/3

12 min / 6 inf

GR

23

1/3

4/6

18 min / 9 inf

Goaltenders:

 

Goaltender

Outcome

Saves

GA

Record

CLE

Copley

W

21

2

3-1-0

GR

Augustine

SOL

36

2

2-1-2

Cleveland Record: 5-2-0-0

Grand Rapids Record: 6-1-1-1

GAME SHEET  GAME PHOTOS – GAME HIGHLIGHTS*

*Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing for all Monsters home game.

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