AHL Affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets
University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute
11/15 - Final
CLE 1
BEL 3
Results
11/17 - 7:00 PM
HAM (6-10-0-2)
CLE (7-8-0-0)
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11/21 - 7:00 PM
UTC (10-3-0-0)
CLE (7-8-0-0)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
11/15 - Final
CLE 1
BEL 3
Results
11/17 - 7:00 PM
HAM (6-10-0-2)
CLE (7-8-0-0)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
11/21 - 7:00 PM
UTC (10-3-0-0)
CLE (7-8-0-0)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
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MONSTERS SPLIT WEEKEND IN BELLEVILLE WITH 3-1 LOSS

Nov 15, 2026
Written By: Nick Blaesser
1st 1 2nd 2 3rd 3 Final
Cleveland
Cleveland Monsters
 0 1 0 1
Belleville
Belleville Senators
 1 0 2 3

The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Belleville Senators 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at CIBC Place. With the loss, the Monsters are now 7-8-0-0 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL’s North Division standings.

Belleville scored the only goal of the first frame from Tyler Boucher at 7:47 to put the Senators up 1-0 through 20 minutes. James Malatesta tied the game on the power play at 17:13 of the second period off a feed from Roman Ahcan to send the game into the second intermission tied 1-1. Belleville added a pair in the final frame off shots from Kasper Halttunen at 9:23 and Ryan Suzuki at 10:42 as the Senators took the 3-1 victory.

Cleveland’s Pheonix Copley made 19 saves in defeat while Belleville’s Jackson Parsons made 15 saves for the win.

The Monsters head home for a game with the Hamilton Hammers Tuesday, November 17, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the games on TV on RESN with coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network powered by iHeart Radio on Sportsradio 99.1 and AHLTV on FloHockey.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Shots/Special Teams:

 

Shots

PP

PK

PIM

CLE

16

1/3

3/4

15 min / 6 inf

BEL

22

1/4

2/3

13 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

 

Goaltender

Outcome

Saves

GA

Record

CLE

Copley

L

19

3

3-5-0

BEL

Parsons

W

15

1

5-3-1

Cleveland Record: 7-8-0-0, 7th North Division

Belleville Record: 8-7-2-0, 4th North Division

GAME SHEET  GAME PHOTOS – GAME HIGHLIGHTS*

*Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing for all Monsters home game.

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