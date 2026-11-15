MONSTERS SPLIT WEEKEND IN BELLEVILLE WITH 3-1 LOSS

The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Belleville Senators 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at CIBC Place. With the loss, the Monsters are now 7-8-0-0 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL’s North Division standings.

Belleville scored the only goal of the first frame from Tyler Boucher at 7:47 to put the Senators up 1-0 through 20 minutes. James Malatesta tied the game on the power play at 17:13 of the second period off a feed from Roman Ahcan to send the game into the second intermission tied 1-1. Belleville added a pair in the final frame off shots from Kasper Halttunen at 9:23 and Ryan Suzuki at 10:42 as the Senators took the 3-1 victory.

Cleveland’s Pheonix Copley made 19 saves in defeat while Belleville’s Jackson Parsons made 15 saves for the win.

The Monsters head home for a game with the Hamilton Hammers Tuesday, November 17, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the games on TV on RESN with coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network powered by iHeart Radio on Sportsradio 99.1 and AHLTV on FloHockey.

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Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 16 1/3 3/4 15 min / 6 inf BEL 22 1/4 2/3 13 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Copley L 19 3 3-5-0 BEL Parsons W 15 1 5-3-1

Cleveland Record: 7-8-0-0, 7th North Division

Belleville Record: 8-7-2-0, 4th North Division

GAME SHEET – GAME PHOTOS – GAME HIGHLIGHTS*

*Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing for all Monsters home game.