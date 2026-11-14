MONSTERS BEST SENATORS 3-1 ON THE ROAD

The Cleveland Monsters beat the Belleville Senators 3-1 on Saturday afternoon at CIBC Place. With the win, the Monsters are now 7-7-0-0 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL’s North Division standings.

Following a scoreless first frame, Belleville’s Xavier Bourgault opened the scoring at 4:22 of the second period to give the Senators a 1-0 lead. The Monsters scored twice later in the period from Luca Pinelli at 7:37 with assists from Colton White and Boston Buckberger, followed by Jordan Dumais on the power play at 11:10 off feeds from James Malatesta and Emil Andrae to send the game into the second break with Cleveland up 2-1. Malatesta scored an empty net goal at 18:29 of the third stanza to seal a 3-1 win for Cleveland with helpers from Roman Ahcan and Owen Sillinger.

Cleveland’s Evan Gardner made 30 saves for the win while Belleville’s Jonas Johansson made 24 saves in defeat.

The Monsters will stay in Belleville to take on the Senators on Sunday, November 15, at 1:00 p.m. at CIBC Place. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network powered by iHeart Radio on Sportsradio 99.1 and AHLTV on FloHockey.

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Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 27 1/3 2/2 4 min / 2 inf BEL 31 0/2 2/3 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Gardner W 30 1 4-3-0 BEL Johansson L 24 2 3-2-1

Cleveland Record: 7-7-0-0, 6th North Division

Belleville Record: 7-7-2-0, 4th North Division

GAME SHEET – GAME PHOTOS – GAME HIGHLIGHTS*

*Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing for all Monsters home game.