AHL Affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets
University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute
11/15 - Final
CLE 1
BEL 3
Results
11/17 - 7:00 PM
HAM (6-10-0-2)
CLE (7-8-0-0)
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11/21 - 7:00 PM
UTC (10-3-0-0)
CLE (7-8-0-0)
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11/15 - Final
CLE 1
BEL 3
Results
11/17 - 7:00 PM
HAM (6-10-0-2)
CLE (7-8-0-0)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
11/21 - 7:00 PM
UTC (10-3-0-0)
CLE (7-8-0-0)
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MONSTERS BEST SENATORS 3-1 ON THE ROAD

Nov 14, 2026
Written By: Nick Blaesser
1st 1 2nd 2 3rd 3 Final
Cleveland
Cleveland Monsters
 0 2 1 3
Belleville
Belleville Senators
 0 1 0 1

The Cleveland Monsters beat the Belleville Senators 3-1 on Saturday afternoon at CIBC Place. With the win, the Monsters are now 7-7-0-0 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL’s North Division standings.

Following a scoreless first frame, Belleville’s Xavier Bourgault opened the scoring at 4:22 of the second period to give the Senators a 1-0 lead. The Monsters scored twice later in the period from Luca Pinelli at 7:37 with assists from Colton White and Boston Buckberger, followed by Jordan Dumais on the power play at 11:10 off feeds from James Malatesta and Emil Andrae to send the game into the second break with Cleveland up 2-1. Malatesta scored an empty net goal at 18:29 of the third stanza to seal a 3-1 win for Cleveland with helpers from Roman Ahcan and Owen Sillinger.

Cleveland’s Evan Gardner made 30 saves for the win while Belleville’s Jonas Johansson made 24 saves in defeat. 

The Monsters will stay in Belleville to take on the Senators on Sunday, November 15, at 1:00 p.m. at CIBC Place. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network powered by iHeart Radio on Sportsradio 99.1 and AHLTV on FloHockey.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Shots/Special Teams:

 

Shots

PP

PK

PIM

CLE

27

1/3

2/2

4 min / 2 inf

BEL

31

0/2

2/3

6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

 

Goaltender

Outcome

Saves

GA

Record

CLE

Gardner

W

30

1

4-3-0

BEL

Johansson

L

24

2

3-2-1

Cleveland Record: 7-7-0-0, 6th North Division

Belleville Record: 7-7-2-0, 4th North Division

GAME SHEET  GAME PHOTOS – GAME HIGHLIGHTS*

*Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing for all Monsters home game.

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