MONSTERS FALL TO ROCKET 4-2 ON THE ROAD

LAVAL, QC – The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Laval Rocket 4-2 on Saturday afternoon at Place Bell. With the loss, the Monsters are now 6-7-0-0 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL’s North Division standings.

Laval’s David Reinbacher opened the scoring shorthanded at 5:34 of the first period to make it 1-0 Rocket. Emil Andrae netted a power-play goal at 6:05 with Colton White and Jordan Dumais on the assists, followed by Owen Sillinger adding a tally at 10:37 with helpers from Mikael Pyyhtiä and White to put Cleveland up 2-1. Rocket forward Samuel Poulin tied the game 2-2 at 13:32 on the man advantage to send the game into the first break tied. Laval added two more goals in the second frame off shots from Vincent Arseneau at 3:44 and Dillan Bentley at 17:35 to put the Rocket up 4-2 which is the score that would hold through the final frame as the Rocket took the victory.

Cleveland’s Evan Gardner made 26 saves in defeat while Laval’s Kevin Mandolese made 26 saves for the win.

The Monsters will head back north the border next weekend to take on the Belleville Senators on Saturday, November 14, at 4:00 p.m. at CIBC Place. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network powered by iHeart Radio on Sportsradio 99.1 and AHLTV on FloHockey.

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Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 28 1/6 0/1 13 min / 5 inf LAV 30 1/1 5/6 23 min / 10 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Gardner L 26 4 3-3-0 LAV Mandolese W 26 2 4-0-1

Cleveland Record: 6-7-0-0, 6th North Division

Laval Record: 10-3-1-0, 1st North Division

GAME SHEET – GAME PHOTOS – GAME HIGHLIGHTS*

*Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing for all Monsters home game.