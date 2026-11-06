MONSTERS DROP 6-2 DECISION TO ROCKET

AHL Affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets
University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute
11/6 - Final
CLE 2
LAV 6
Results
11/7 - 3:00 PM
CLE (6-6-0-0)
LAV (9-3-1-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
11/14 - 4:00 PM
CLE (6-6-0-0)
BEL (6-5-2-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
11/6 - Final
CLE 2
LAV 6
Results
11/7 - 3:00 PM
CLE (6-6-0-0)
LAV (9-3-1-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
11/14 - 4:00 PM
CLE (6-6-0-0)
BEL (6-5-2-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
{"navigation":[{"label":"Tickets","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets","target":"","children":[{"label":"Memberships","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets\/membership-comparison","target":""},{"label":"Group Tickets","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets\/group-tickets","target":""},{"label":"Suites and Premium Groups","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets\/suites-and-premium-groups","target":""},{"label":"Member HQ","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets\/member-hq","target":""},{"label":"Top 10 Plan","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets\/top-10-plan","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"Schedule","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/schedule\/home","target":"","children":[{"label":"Promotional Schedule","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/schedule\/home","target":""},{"label":"Printable Schedule","url":"https:\/\/d1sm68b5rt30tg.cloudfront.net\/assets\/Schedule\/101326-Printable-Schedule.pdf","target":"_blank"},{"label":"Results","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/schedule\/results","target":""},{"label":"Game Day Info","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/fan-zone\/fan-safety-game-day-information","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"Team","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/roster","target":"","children":[{"label":"Roster","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/roster","target":""},{"label":"Hockey & Office Staff","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/staff","target":""},{"label":"Player Stats","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/stats","target":""},{"label":"Standings","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/standings","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"2027 AHL All Star","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/ahl-all-star","target":"","children":[],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"News","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/news","target":"","children":[],"class":""},{"label":"Community","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/community","target":"","children":[{"label":"Community","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/community","target":""},{"label":"Community Programming","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/community\/community-programming","target":""},{"label":"Community Foundation","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/community\/community-foundation","target":""},{"label":"Donation Requests","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/community\/donation-requests","target":""}],"class":""},{"label":"Shop","url":"https:\/\/www.cavaliersteamshop.com\/monsters\/?_gl=1*1yz3oi*_gcl_au*MTc1OTc0MjA5NC4xNzY2MDI4NzY4*_ga*Njc0MTkwODkwLjE3NDI0MzY2ODM.*_ga_2996DNQX6L*czE3NzI0NjA4NjAkbzQ3JGcwJHQxNzcyNDYwODYwJGo2MCRsMCRoMA..","target":"_blank","children":[],"class":""},{"label":"More","url":null,"target":"","children":[{"label":"Fan Zone","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/fan-zone","target":""},{"label":"Grow The Game","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/grow-the-game","target":""},{"label":"Multimedia","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/multimedia","target":""},{"label":"AHLTv on FloHockey","url":"https:\/\/flosports.link\/clevelandmonsters","target":"_blank"},{"label":"Download the Monsters App","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/fan-zone\/monsters-mobile-app","target":""}],"class":""}],"buyTicketsLink":{"text":"Buy Tickets","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets","target":null},"secondaryLink":null}
Buy Tickets
{"navigation":[{"label":"Tickets","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets","target":"","children":[{"label":"Memberships","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets\/membership-comparison","target":""},{"label":"Group Tickets","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets\/group-tickets","target":""},{"label":"Suites and Premium Groups","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets\/suites-and-premium-groups","target":""},{"label":"Member HQ","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets\/member-hq","target":""},{"label":"Top 10 Plan","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets\/top-10-plan","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"Schedule","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/schedule\/home","target":"","children":[{"label":"Promotional Schedule","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/schedule\/home","target":""},{"label":"Printable Schedule","url":"https:\/\/d1sm68b5rt30tg.cloudfront.net\/assets\/Schedule\/101326-Printable-Schedule.pdf","target":"_blank"},{"label":"Results","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/schedule\/results","target":""},{"label":"Game Day Info","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/fan-zone\/fan-safety-game-day-information","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"Team","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/roster","target":"","children":[{"label":"Roster","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/roster","target":""},{"label":"Hockey & Office Staff","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/staff","target":""},{"label":"Player Stats","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/stats","target":""},{"label":"Standings","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/standings","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"2027 AHL All Star","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/ahl-all-star","target":"","children":[],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"News","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/news","target":"","children":[],"class":""},{"label":"Community","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/community","target":"","children":[{"label":"Community","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/community","target":""},{"label":"Community Programming","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/community\/community-programming","target":""},{"label":"Community Foundation","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/community\/community-foundation","target":""},{"label":"Donation Requests","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/community\/donation-requests","target":""}],"class":""},{"label":"Shop","url":"https:\/\/www.cavaliersteamshop.com\/monsters\/?_gl=1*1yz3oi*_gcl_au*MTc1OTc0MjA5NC4xNzY2MDI4NzY4*_ga*Njc0MTkwODkwLjE3NDI0MzY2ODM.*_ga_2996DNQX6L*czE3NzI0NjA4NjAkbzQ3JGcwJHQxNzcyNDYwODYwJGo2MCRsMCRoMA..","target":"_blank","children":[],"class":""},{"label":"More","url":null,"target":"","children":[{"label":"Fan Zone","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/fan-zone","target":""},{"label":"Grow The Game","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/grow-the-game","target":""},{"label":"Multimedia","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/multimedia","target":""},{"label":"AHLTv on FloHockey","url":"https:\/\/flosports.link\/clevelandmonsters","target":"_blank"},{"label":"Download the Monsters App","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/fan-zone\/monsters-mobile-app","target":""}],"class":""}],"buyTicketsLink":{"text":"Buy Tickets","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets","target":null},"secondaryLink":null}
Hero Image

MONSTERS DROP 6-2 DECISION TO ROCKET

Nov 06, 2026
Written By: Nick Blaesser
1st 1 2nd 2 3rd 3 Final
Cleveland
Cleveland Monsters
 0 2 0 2
Laval
Laval Rocket
 2 2 2 6

The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Laval Rocket 6-2 on Friday night at Place Bell. With the loss, the Monsters are now 6-6-0-0 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL’s North Division standings.

Laval led 2-0 through 20 minutes off goals from Josh Nadeau at 13:44 and Laurent Dauphin at 16:46. Luca Pinelli scored unassisted at 0:19 of the second frame to make it 2-1 Rocket. Laval made it 3-1 at 4:55 with a goal from Dillan Bentley followed by a marker from Owen Sillinger at 7:40 with assists from Pinelli and Guillaume Richard to make it 3-2 Laval. Hunter McKown closed out the second period scoring at 19:29 to put the Rocket up 4-2 through 40 minutes. In the third stanza Laval added two goals from Brett Berard at 5:12 and 12:46 to seal the 6-2 win for the Rocket.

Cleveland’s Pheonix Copley made 36 saves in defeat while Laval’s Kaapo Kähkönen made 28 saves for the win. 

The Monsters will take on the Laval Rocket again on Saturday, November 7, at 3:00 p.m. at Place Bell. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network powered by iHeart Radio on Sportsradio 99.1 and AHLTV on FloHockey.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Shots/Special Teams:

 

Shots

PP

PK

PIM

CLE

30

0/4

2/3

8 min / 4 inf

LAV

42

1/3

4/4

10 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

 

Goaltender

Outcome

Saves

GA

Record

CLE

Copley

L

36

6

3-4-0

LAV

Kähkönen

W

28

2

4-2-0

Cleveland Record: 6-6-0-0, 6th North Division

Laval Record: 9-3-1-0, 1st North Division

GAME SHEET  GAME PHOTOS – GAME HIGHLIGHTS*

*Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing for all Monsters home game.

Related Articles

More News
MONSTERS FALL 5-2 TO GRIFFINS

MONSTERS FALL 5-2 TO GRIFFINS

October 24, 2026
MONSTERS PROPEL PAST GRIFFINS IN 3-2 SHOOTOUT WIN

MONSTERS PROPEL PAST GRIFFINS IN 3-2 SHOOTOUT WIN

October 23, 2026
MONSTERS WIN THIRD STRAIGHT WITH 5-2 WIN OVER PHANTOMS

MONSTERS WIN THIRD STRAIGHT WITH 5-2 WIN OVER PHANTOMS

October 11, 2026

Choose your Calendar

Events will be automatically synced.

Apple Google Microsoft

Or, use the link below to manually subscribe from your calendar app: