MONSTERS DROP 6-2 DECISION TO ROCKET

The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Laval Rocket 6-2 on Friday night at Place Bell. With the loss, the Monsters are now 6-6-0-0 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL’s North Division standings.

Laval led 2-0 through 20 minutes off goals from Josh Nadeau at 13:44 and Laurent Dauphin at 16:46. Luca Pinelli scored unassisted at 0:19 of the second frame to make it 2-1 Rocket. Laval made it 3-1 at 4:55 with a goal from Dillan Bentley followed by a marker from Owen Sillinger at 7:40 with assists from Pinelli and Guillaume Richard to make it 3-2 Laval. Hunter McKown closed out the second period scoring at 19:29 to put the Rocket up 4-2 through 40 minutes. In the third stanza Laval added two goals from Brett Berard at 5:12 and 12:46 to seal the 6-2 win for the Rocket.

Cleveland’s Pheonix Copley made 36 saves in defeat while Laval’s Kaapo Kähkönen made 28 saves for the win.

The Monsters will take on the Laval Rocket again on Saturday, November 7, at 3:00 p.m. at Place Bell. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network powered by iHeart Radio on Sportsradio 99.1 and AHLTV on FloHockey.

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Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 30 0/4 2/3 8 min / 4 inf LAV 42 1/3 4/4 10 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Copley L 36 6 3-4-0 LAV Kähkönen W 28 2 4-2-0

Cleveland Record: 6-6-0-0, 6th North Division

Laval Record: 9-3-1-0, 1st North Division

GAME SHEET – GAME PHOTOS – GAME HIGHLIGHTS*

*Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing for all Monsters home game.