AHL Affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets
University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute
11/4 - Final
CLE 1
ROC 4
Results
11/6 - 7:00 PM
CLE (6-5-0-0)
LAV (8-3-1-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
11/7 - 3:00 PM
CLE (6-5-0-0)
LAV (8-3-1-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
11/4 - Final
CLE 1
ROC 4
Results
11/6 - 7:00 PM
CLE (6-5-0-0)
LAV (8-3-1-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
11/7 - 3:00 PM
CLE (6-5-0-0)
LAV (8-3-1-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
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Hero Image

MONSTERS FALL 4-1 IN ROCHESTER

Nov 04, 2026
Written By: Nick Blaesser
1st 1 2nd 2 3rd 3 Final
Cleveland
Cleveland Monsters
 0 0 1 1
Rochester
Rochester Americans
 2 1 1 4

The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rochester Americans 4-1 on Wednesday night at Blue Cross Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 6-5-0-0 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL’s North Division standings.

Rochester scored twice in the first period off shots from Zac Funk at 11:28 and Riley Fiddler-Schultz at 19:13 to make it 2-0 Americans after 20 minutes. In the middle frame Jason Polin added a tally at 2:30 for Rochester to make it 3-0 through two frames. Cleveland’s Oiva Keskinen netted a shot at 13:16 of the final period off a feed from James Malatesta to make it a 3-1 game. Polin added the empty net goal at 18:09 to seal a win for the Americans.

Cleveland’s Evan Gardner made 20 saves in defeat while Rochester’s Matthew Villalta made 23 saves for the win. 

The Monsters will head north to take on the Laval Rocket on Friday, November 6, at 7:00 p.m. at Place Bell. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Shots/Special Teams:

 

Shots

PP

PK

PIM

CLE

24

0/4

3/5

20 min / 6 inf

ROC

23

2/5

4/4

8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

 

Goaltender

Outcome

Saves

GA

Record

CLE

Gardner

L

20

3

3-2-0

ROC

Villalta

W

23

1

6-3-1

Cleveland Record: 6-5-0-0, 6th North Division

Rochester Record: 6-4-0-1, 3rd North Division

GAME SHEET  GAME PHOTOS – GAME HIGHLIGHTS*

*Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing for all Monsters home game.

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