MONSTERS FALL 4-1 IN ROCHESTER

The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rochester Americans 4-1 on Wednesday night at Blue Cross Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 6-5-0-0 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL’s North Division standings.

Rochester scored twice in the first period off shots from Zac Funk at 11:28 and Riley Fiddler-Schultz at 19:13 to make it 2-0 Americans after 20 minutes. In the middle frame Jason Polin added a tally at 2:30 for Rochester to make it 3-0 through two frames. Cleveland’s Oiva Keskinen netted a shot at 13:16 of the final period off a feed from James Malatesta to make it a 3-1 game. Polin added the empty net goal at 18:09 to seal a win for the Americans.

Cleveland’s Evan Gardner made 20 saves in defeat while Rochester’s Matthew Villalta made 23 saves for the win.

The Monsters will head north to take on the Laval Rocket on Friday, November 6, at 7:00 p.m. at Place Bell. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

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Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 24 0/4 3/5 20 min / 6 inf ROC 23 2/5 4/4 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Gardner L 20 3 3-2-0 ROC Villalta W 23 1 6-3-1

Cleveland Record: 6-5-0-0, 6th North Division

Rochester Record: 6-4-0-1, 3rd North Division

GAME SHEET – GAME PHOTOS – GAME HIGHLIGHTS*

*Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing for all Monsters home game.