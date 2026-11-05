The AHL’s Cleveland Monsters announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets loaned defenseman Emil Andrae and veteran forward Danton Heinen to the Monsters. Heinen appeared in ten games for Columbus this season while Andrae supplied 0-2-2 with four penalty minutes and a +3 rating in five appearances for the Blue Jackets.

A 5’9”, 194 lb. left-shooting native of Vastervik, Sweden, Andrae, 24, was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round (54th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. In 112 career NHL appearances for Philadelphia and Columbus spanning parts of four seasons from 2023-26, Andrae supplied 3-19-22 with 42 penalty minutes and a +12 rating. In 103 career AHL appearances for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms spanning parts of four seasons from 2022-26, Andrae posted 10-49-59 with 99 penalty minutes. In parts of three SHL seasons from 2019-21 and 2022-23, Andrae registered 6-27-33 with 77 penalty minutes in 92 appearances for HV71. Internationally, Andrae represented Sweden at the 2021 and 2022 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, earning a Bronze Medal in 2021, along with inclusion on the 2021 World Junior Championship All-Star Team.

A 6’1”, 187 lb. left-shooting native of Langley, BC, Heinen, 31, was selected by the Boston Bruins in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. In 622 career NHL appearances spanning parts of 11 seasons from 2016-26 with Boston, the Anaheim Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vancouver Canucks, and Columbus, Heinen registered 102-151-253 with 147 penalty minutes and a +33 rating. In 83 career AHL appearances spanning parts of four seasons from 2015-18 and 2025-26 with the Providence Bruins, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, and Cleveland, Heinen notched 21-51-72 with 24 penalty minutes and a +17 rating and participated in the 2016-17 AHL All-Star Game.

Prior to his professional career, Heinen tallied 36-57-93 with 20 penalty minutes and a +38 rating in 81 career NCAA appearances for Denver (NCHC) spanning two seasons from 2014-16. In 2015-16, Heinen was named NCHC Forward of the Year and was named to the NCHC First All-Star Team. In 2014-15, Heinen was named to the NCHC All-Rookie Team and Second All-Star Team and earned NCHC Rookie of the Year honors. In 59 career BCHL appearances for the Merritt Centennials and Surrey Eagles spanning parts of two seasons from 2012-14, Heinen collected 29-35-64 with eight penalty minutes. In 2013-14, Heinen was named to the BCHL All-Rookie Team and claimed BCHL Rookie of the Year honors, along with the Bob Fenton Trophy as the BCHL’s Most Sportsmanlike Player.

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