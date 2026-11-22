The Cleveland Monsters beat the Utica Comets 8-3 on Sunday evening at Rocket Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 9-9-0-0 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL’s North Division standings.

Josh Eernisse struck first at 15:10 of the opening frame with helpers from Max McCue and James Malatesta putting Cleveland ahead 1-0. Riley Bezeau doubled the lead with a marker at 19:44 assisted by Luca Pinelli and Owen Sillinger sending the Monsters to the first intermission ahead 2-0. Oiva Keskinen added a tally at 1:33 of the middle frame off feeds from Jordan Dumais and Colton White, but Utica responded quickly with Cam Squires goal at 1:59 bringing the score to 3-1. The Monsters offense exploded with two quick markers from Emil Andrae at 7:31 assisted by Pinelli followed by Malatesta at 7:42 with helpers from Boston Buckberger and Luca Marrelli to extend the lead to 5-1. Roman Ahcan got in on the action with a tally at 14:13 off a feed from Dumais putting Cleveland ahead 6-1 after 40 minutes. The Monsters began the third period with a shorthanded goal from Keskinen at 1:46 assisted by Ahcan and White followed by a power-play tally from Ahcan off feeds from Marrelli and McCue at 10:23. The Comets added goals from Matyas Melovsky on the power play at 17:21 and Jeremy Wilmer at 19:59, but the Monsters held them off for a final score of 8-3.

Cleveland’s Evan Gardner made 21 saves for the win while Utica’s Jakub Málek stopped 10 shots in defeat.

The Monsters return to action for Black Friday presented by The Salvation Army against the Hamilton Hammers on Friday, November 27, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the games on RESN, Rock Entertainment Sports Network powered by iHeart Radio on Sportsradio 99.1, Newsradio WTAM 1100 and AHLTV on FloHockey.

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 18 1/2 2/3 63 min / 10 inf UTC 24 1/3 1/2 71 min / 10 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Gardner W 21 3 6-3-0 UTC Málek L 10 8 4-2-0

Cleveland Record: 9-9-0-0, 6th North Division

Utica Record: 11-4-0-0, 3rd North Division