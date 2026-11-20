The AHL’s Cleveland Monsters announced Friday the Monsters acquired veteran forward Gerald Mayhew from the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights in exchange for future considerations. Acquired by Henderson from the AHL’s Iowa Wild on Monday, Mayhew supplied 2-6-8 with ten penalty minutes in 17 appearances for Iowa this season.

A 5’9”, 161 lb. right-shooting native of Wyandotte, MI, Mayhew, 33, logged 13-2-15 with 20 penalty minutes in 57 career NHL appearances spanning parts of three seasons from 2019-22 with the Minnesota Wild, Philadelphia Flyers and Anaheim Ducks. In 522 career AHL appearances for Iowa, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Charlotte Checkers and Rockford IceHogs spanning parts of 11 seasons from 2016-26, Mayhew tallied 187-173-360 with 380 penalty minutes. Iowa’s all-time franchise leader in goals (121) and points (228), Mayhew collected the AHL’s Les Cunningham Award as AHL MVP and Willie Marshall Award as the league’s top goal scorer in 2019-20 after he registered 39-22-61 with 68 penalty minutes and a +16 rating in 49 appearances for Iowa. Mayhew also participated in the AHL All-Star Game in 2019-20 and was named to the AHL’s Second All-Star Team.

Prior to his professional career, Mayhew contributed 52-67-119 with 166 penalty minutes and a +17 rating in 150 career NCAA appearances for Ferris State University (WCHA) spanning four seasons from 2013-17. Mayhew was named to the 2016-17 WCHA First All-Star Team, the 2015-16 WCHA All-Tournament Team and WCHA Second All-Star Team, and the 2013-14 WCHA All-Tournament Team. Mayhew also helped Ferris State claim the 2016 WCHA Tournament Championship. In two USHL seasons with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders from 2011-13, Mayhew logged 36-41-77 with 63 penalty minutes in 117 combined appearances.

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