The Cleveland Monsters host a divisional matchup at Rocket Arena for Salute to Service on Saturday, November 21, at 7:00 p.m. and Hot Wheels Gameday on Sunday, November 22, at 3:00 p.m. against the Utica Comets. The first 2,500 kids ages 14 and younger to Sunday’s game will receive a Hot Wheels Rodger Dodger giveaway.

On Saturday, the Monsters will honor active duty servicemembers and veterans during the annual Salute to Service game. The Monsters will use Salute to Service warmup pucks that will be available to bid on through DASH to bid on with the proceeds benefitting the Monsters Community Foundation. The Monsters Community Foundation will be recognizing the Veterans Assurance Network during the game after the organization received a $10,000 grant in support of their mission to help veterans and their families access trusted support, advocacy, education and community resources designed to improve life after military service. Dropping the puck for the night will be Rear Admiral Russell E. Dash, the U.S. Coast Guard's Great Lakes District Commander. Additionally, an Oath of Enlistment for the Cleveland MEPS, 4th Battalion, USMEPCOM will take place during the game.

Fans will be able to join in the support by writing a letter for active servicemembers in the Atrium or purchasing a 50/50 with beneficiary of the night being the Baldwin Wallace Veterans Organization. Saturday will be a Hockey for Heroes night where local veterans are spotlighted at the game, enjoy the action on the ice and meet with a Monsters player after. The team will be wearing Columbus Blue Jackets inspired jerseys on the ice for the first Blue Jackets Night presented by Re-Bath of the season.

Fans can stop by Center Ice, the official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters, will offer Monsters Camo Hats as the Item of the Game.

On Saturday, the youngest Monsters fans can rev their engines and speed off to Hot Wheels Gameday where the first 2,500 kids will receive a Hot Wheels Rodger Dodger giveaway. As another Monsters Family Day presented by Jet Express, kids can enjoy face painters, balloon twisters and Hot Wheels photo opportunities. Monsters Kids Meals will be available including a hot dog, chips, and a drink at Fan Fuel concessions stands for $7.50.

A special Hot Wheels Collection will be available at Center Ice, the official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters, as the Item of the Game.

This weekend marks the beginning of the Toy Drive presented by The Salvation Army where fans can support those in need this holiday season by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to the game. The Salvation Army is looking to rebuild their toy collection after a warehouse fire destroyed their collection over the summer. Fans are especially encouraged to assist by purchasing toys for kids ages 9 to 14 and can also support online at clevelandmonsters.com/toydrive.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.