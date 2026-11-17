The Cleveland Monsters beat the Hamilton Hammers 5-2 on Tuesday evening at Rocket Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 8-8-0-0 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL’s North Division standings.

James Malatesta opened the scoring just 40 seconds into the game off assisted by Roman Ahcan putting Cleveland ahead early. Corson Ceulemans added to the lead with a marker at 13:34 off feeds from Tate Singleton and Ahcan. Owen Sillinger recorded a tally at 15:52 with helpers from Carson Soucy and Jordan Dumais putting the Monsters ahead 3-0 after 20 minutes. Riley Bezeau scored an unassisted goal at 3:09 of the middle frame, but Hamilton added two tallies from Pierre Engvall at 6:28 and Kashawn Aitcheson on the power play at 13:12 bringing Cleveland’s lead to 4-2 to the final intermission. Ahcan put the game away with a shorthanded, empty-net marker at 15:37 of the final frame bringing the score to 5-2.

Cleveland’s Evan Gardner made 20 saves for the win while Hamilton’s Vítek Vaněček made 7 saves in relief of Josh Kotai who stopped 3 shots for the loss.

The Monsters host the Utica Comes on Saturday, November 21, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the games on TV on RESN with coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network powered by iHeart Radio on Sportsradio 99.1, Newsradio WTAM 1100 and AHLTV on FloHockey.

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 15 0/2 1/2 6 min / 3 inf HAM 22 1/2 2/2 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Gardner W 20 2 5-3-0 HAM Kotai L 3 4 3-6-1 HAM Vaněček ND 7 0 3-5-1

Cleveland Record: 8-8-0-0, 6th North Division

Hamilton Record: 6-11-0-2, 8th North Division