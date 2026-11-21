The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Utica Comets 2-1 on Friday night at Rocket Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 8-9-0-0 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL’s North Division standings.

The Comets’ Topias Vilen scored the only goal of the opening frame at 19:32 leaving the Monsters trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. Utica added a tally from Ethan Edwards at 5:48 sending Cleveland to the final intermission trailing 2-0. Luca Pinelli put the Monsters on the board with a power-play marker at 6:58 assisted by Mikael Pyyhtia and Colton White, but the comeback fell short with the final score landing at 2-1.

Cleveland’s Pheonix Copley made 26 saves in defeat while Utica’s David Rittich stopped 23 shots for the win.

The Monsters host a rematch against the Comets on Sunday, November 22, at 3:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the games on RESN, Rock Entertainment Sports Network powered by iHeart Radio on Sportsradio 99.1, Newsradio WTAM 1100 and AHLTV on FloHockey.

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 24 1/5 4/4 10 min / 5 inf UTC 28 0/4 4/5 12 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Copley L 26 2 3-6-0 UTC Rittich W 23 1 7-2-0

Cleveland Record: 8-9-0-0, 7th North Division

Utica Record: 11-3-0-0, 3rd North Division