MONSTERS COMEBACK FALLS SHORT IN 2-1 LOSS TO COMETS
|1st 1
|2nd 2
|3rd 3
|Final
|
Utica
Utica Comets
|1
|1
|0
|2
|
Cleveland
Cleveland Monsters
|0
|0
|1
|1
The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Utica Comets 2-1 on Friday night at Rocket Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 8-9-0-0 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL’s North Division standings.
The Comets’ Topias Vilen scored the only goal of the opening frame at 19:32 leaving the Monsters trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. Utica added a tally from Ethan Edwards at 5:48 sending Cleveland to the final intermission trailing 2-0. Luca Pinelli put the Monsters on the board with a power-play marker at 6:58 assisted by Mikael Pyyhtia and Colton White, but the comeback fell short with the final score landing at 2-1.
Cleveland’s Pheonix Copley made 26 saves in defeat while Utica’s David Rittich stopped 23 shots for the win.
The Monsters host a rematch against the Comets on Sunday, November 22, at 3:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the games on RESN, Rock Entertainment Sports Network powered by iHeart Radio on Sportsradio 99.1, Newsradio WTAM 1100 and AHLTV on FloHockey.
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots
PP
PK
PIM
CLE
24
1/5
4/4
10 min / 5 inf
UTC
28
0/4
4/5
12 min / 6 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender
Outcome
Saves
GA
Record
CLE
Copley
L
26
2
3-6-0
UTC
Rittich
W
23
1
7-2-0
Cleveland Record: 8-9-0-0, 7th North Division
Utica Record: 11-3-0-0, 3rd North Division