MONSTERS STORM BACK TO CAPTURE 5-4 OVERTIME WIN OVER PHANTOMS

The Cleveland Monsters beat the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 5-4 in overtime on Saturday night at the PPL Center. With the win, the Monsters are now 2-1-0-0 and are currently tied for second place in the AHL’s North Division standings.

Lehigh Valley’s Nolan Foote opened the scoring at the 12:06 mark of the first frame to give the Phantoms a 1-0 lead. Steven Lorentz netted a shot at 16:00 off feeds from Guillaume Richard and James Malatesta to make it a 1-1 game through 20 minutes. Lorentz added a marker at 13:07 of the second period with Malatesta and Charlie Elick on the helpers to pull the Monsters up 2-1. Lehigh Valley answered with goals from Jacob Gaucher at 14:11, Cam Dineen at 17:31, and Alex Bump at 19:26 to take a 4-2 lead into the second intermission. Josh Eernisse scored at 9:49 of the final period with assists from Corson Ceulemans and Colton White to make it a 4-3 game. Lorentz capitalized a third time at 13:28 of the third stanza with Mikael Pyyhtiä and Boston Buckberger tallying helpers to force overtime in a 4-4 tie. Luca Pinelli won the game for Cleveland with the game-winning goal at 0:30 of the extra period off feeds from Owen Sillinger and Richard to take the 5-4 victory on the road.

Cleveland’s Pheonix Copley made 26 saves for the win while Lehigh Valley’s Carson Bjarnason made 26 saves in defeat.

The Monsters will have a rematch with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday, October 11, at 1:00 p.m. at the PPL Center. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

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Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 31 1/6 4/5 12 min / 6 inf LV 30 1/5 5/6 14 min / 7 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Copley W 26 4 1-1-0 LV Bjarnason OTL 26 5 0-0-1

Cleveland Record: 2-1-0-0

Lehigh Valley Record: 0-1-1-0

GAME SHEET – GAME PHOTOS – GAME HIGHLIGHTS*

*Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing for all Monsters home game.