MONSTERS SPOOKED BY ADMIRALS IN 4-1 LOSS

The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Milwaukee Admirals 4-1 on Saturday evening at Rocket Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 6-4-0-0 and are currently in third place in the AHL’s North Division standings.

The Admirals scored two goals in the first period from Joey Willis at 4:10 and Hunter Skinner at 14:33 leaving the Monsters trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes. Milwaukee’s Joakim Kemell notched a tally at 7:25 of the middle frame pushing Cleveland’s deficit to 3-0 heading into the final intermission. Owen Sillinger put the Monsters on the board with a marker at 15:37 of the third period, but Kemell scored for the Admirals at 16:52 bringing the final score to 4-1.

The Monsters and Admirals split the beginning of the Fresh Water Cup series 1-1. The new rivalry series is a collaborative campaign that showcases the shared commitment to sustainability and protecting the Great Lakes resources. A sustainable trophy will be awarded to the team with the best record at the end of the season’s four-game series.

Cleveland’s Pheonix Copley made 26 saves in defeat while Milwaukee’s Isak Posch made 19 saves for the win.

The Monsters travel to visit the Rochester Americans on Wednesday, November 4, at 7:00 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 20 0/2 4/4 42 min / 11 inf MIL 30 0/4 2/2 48 min / 10 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Copley L 26 3 3-3-0 MIL Posch W 19 1 3-2-0

Cleveland Record: 6-3-0-0, 3rd North Division

Milwaukee Record: 6-3-0-0, 3rd Central Division