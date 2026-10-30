AHL Affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets
University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute
10/30 - Final
MIL 2
CLE 5
Results
10/31 - 2:00 PM
MIL (6-3-0-0)
CLE (6-3-0-0)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
11/4 - 7:05 PM
CLE (6-3-0-0)
ROC (5-4-0-1)
Full Schedule Watch Game
10/30 - Final
MIL 2
CLE 5
Results
10/31 - 2:00 PM
MIL (6-3-0-0)
CLE (6-3-0-0)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
11/4 - 7:05 PM
CLE (6-3-0-0)
ROC (5-4-0-1)
Full Schedule Watch Game
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Hero Image

MONSTERS SINK ADMIRALS WITH 5-2 WIN

Oct 30, 2026
Written By: Nicole Del Villano
1st 1 2nd 2 3rd 3 Final
Milwaukee
Milwaukee Admirals
 0 1 1 2
Cleveland
Cleveland Monsters
 2 1 2 5

The Cleveland Monsters beat the Milwaukee Admirals 5-2 on Friday night at Rocket Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 6-3-0-0 and are currently in third place in the AHL’s North Division standings.

Luca Pinelli opened the scoring with a goal at 1:28 of the first period assisted by Roman Ahcan and Steven Lorentz giving Cleveland an early lead. James Malatesta doubled it with a power-play tally at 19:07 off feeds from Owen Sillinger and Pinelli putting the Monsters ahead 2-0 after 20 minutes. Milwaukee’s Cole O’Hara notched a marker just 33 seconds into the middle frame, but Charlie Elick put home a tally at 6:43 with helpers from Max McCue and Boston Buckberger extending Cleveland’s lead to 3-1 heading into the final intermission. The Monsters added two more in the third period starting with Jack Williams at 3:02 assisted by Oiva Keskinen and Mikael Pyyhtiä followed by Pinelli on the man advantage 13:53 off feeds from Malatesta and Colton White. Milwaukee’s Aiden Fink recorded a marker at 15:34, but Cleveland held strong for a final score of 5-2. 

Cleveland’s Evan Gardner made 30 saves for the win while Milwaukee’s Matt Murray made 18 saves in defeat. 

The Monsters will host the Admirals for a rematch on Saturday, October 31, at 2:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Shots/Special Teams:

 

Shots

PP

PK

PIM

CLE

23

2/3

4/4

15 min / 6 inf

MIL

32

0/4

1/3

21 min / 5 inf

 

Goaltenders:

 

Goaltender

Outcome

Saves

GA

Record

CLE

Gardner

W

30

2

3-1-0

MIL

Murray

L

18

5

4-1-0

Cleveland Record: 6-3-0-0

Milwaukee Record: 6-3-0-0

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