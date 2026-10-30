MONSTERS SINK ADMIRALS WITH 5-2 WIN

The Cleveland Monsters beat the Milwaukee Admirals 5-2 on Friday night at Rocket Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 6-3-0-0 and are currently in third place in the AHL’s North Division standings.

Luca Pinelli opened the scoring with a goal at 1:28 of the first period assisted by Roman Ahcan and Steven Lorentz giving Cleveland an early lead. James Malatesta doubled it with a power-play tally at 19:07 off feeds from Owen Sillinger and Pinelli putting the Monsters ahead 2-0 after 20 minutes. Milwaukee’s Cole O’Hara notched a marker just 33 seconds into the middle frame, but Charlie Elick put home a tally at 6:43 with helpers from Max McCue and Boston Buckberger extending Cleveland’s lead to 3-1 heading into the final intermission. The Monsters added two more in the third period starting with Jack Williams at 3:02 assisted by Oiva Keskinen and Mikael Pyyhtiä followed by Pinelli on the man advantage 13:53 off feeds from Malatesta and Colton White. Milwaukee’s Aiden Fink recorded a marker at 15:34, but Cleveland held strong for a final score of 5-2.

Cleveland’s Evan Gardner made 30 saves for the win while Milwaukee’s Matt Murray made 18 saves in defeat.

The Monsters will host the Admirals for a rematch on Saturday, October 31, at 2:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

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Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 23 2/3 4/4 15 min / 6 inf MIL 32 0/4 1/3 21 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Gardner W 30 2 3-1-0 MIL Murray L 18 5 4-1-0

Cleveland Record: 6-3-0-0

Milwaukee Record: 6-3-0-0