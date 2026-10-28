MONSTERS SIGN FORWARD DENIS SMIRNOV TO TWO-WAY AHL/ECHL CONTRACT

The AHL’s Cleveland Monsters announced Tuesday the Monsters signed forward Denis Smirnov to a one-year, two-way AHL/ECHL contract through the 2026-27 season. In 67 combined ECHL appearances for the Toledo Walleye and Greenville Swamp Rabbits last season, Smirnov logged 17-23-40 with 26 penalty minutes and a +4 rating. Smirnov will immediately report to Cleveland’s ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

A 5’9”, 185 lb. left-shooting native of Moskva, Russia, Smirnov, 29, was selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the sixth round (156th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In 234 career ECHL appearances spanning five seasons from 2021-26 with the Kalamazoo Wings, Norfolk Admirals, Toledo, and Greenville, Smirnov registered 61-94-155 with 97 penalty minutes and participated in the 2022-23 ECHL All-Star Game.

Prior to his professional career, Smirnov tallied 50-65-115 with 36 penalty minutes and a +34 rating in 137 career NCAA appearances for Penn State (Big Ten) spanning four seasons from 2016-20, helping claim the 2019-20 Big Ten Regular Season Championship. In 2016-17, Smirnov was named to the Big Ten All-Rookie Team and helped Penn State claim the Big Ten Tournament Championship.

In 160 career USHL appearances for the Indiana Ice and Fargo Force spanning three seasons from 2013-16, Smirnov posted 62-80-142 with 87 penalty minutes and a +23 rating In 2015-16, Smirnov was named to the USHL’s Second All-Star Team and in 2013-14, Smirnov earned USHL All-Rookie Team honors and helped claim the Clark Cup as USHL Playoff Champions.

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