The Cleveland Monsters open their 20th season in the Rock and Roll City at Rocket Arena on Friday, October 2, when they host the Grand Rapids Griffins for the Home Opener at 7:00 p.m. and continue with a Monsters Family Day presented by Jet Express on Sunday, October 4, at 3:00 p.m. The Monsters 20th Anniversary Season is presented by Rectifi Injury Lawyers.

The first 5,000 fans at the Home Opener on Friday will receive a logo magnet schedule courtesy of University Hospitals. The Home Opener also marks the first 1-2-3 Friday featuring $1 Coca-Cola products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue and additional select beer specials. Fans are encouraged to share on social media the message “Hockey is Back” with a photo opportunity on the concourse before going to their seats to catch a new opening video and full team introductions. In addition to the return of hockey at Rocket Arena, fans will stay entertained all night, starting with an acrobatic skating show from Air Entertainment during the first intermission and followed by a performance from 216Stix presented by Sprite in the second intermission.

On Friday night, fans will be able to bid on signed player jerseys through DASH and at the Community Corner located outside Portal 6 with the proceeds benefitting the Monsters Community Foundation. The Monsters Community Foundation will also be recognizing Enterprise Community Partners during the game after the organization received a $10,000 grant in support of their mission to make home and community places of pride, power, and belonging, as well as platforms for resilience and upward mobility, for all.

Fans can stop by the beautiful Center Ice Team Shop, the official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters, to check out all the new Monsters Hockey merchandise that has arrived for the 2026-27 Season. For Friday night only, fans can shop a special clearance section of retail at the stand outside of Portal 7 on Street Level with 50% off tagged prices. For both Friday and Sunday’s games, Center Ice will offer a $20 gift card with a $100 purchase as the Item of the Game.

On Sunday, the youngest Monsters fans are the focus at the first of seven Family Day’s presented by Jet Express where face painters and balloon twisters will be available around the concourse for off-ice entertainment. The newest Monsters Jr. Reporters will be introduced to fans ahead of their season full of reporting and game night duties. Monsters Kids Meals including a hot dog, chips, and a drink will be available at Fan Fuel concessions stands for $7.50.

The Monsters Community Foundation will also be recognizing Fairmount Center for the Arts on Sunday after the organization received a $10,000 grant in support of their mission to offer affordable visual arts, theatre, dance, music, and creative arts therapies programming to residents of Geauga County and beyond.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

The Monsters and Rocket Arena are proud hosts of the 2027 American Hockey League All-Star Classic presented by Rectifi.law that will take place on Sunday, February 7, and Monday, February 8, 2027. For up-to-date information on the 2027 AHL All-Star Classic visit clevelandmonsters.com/allstar. Be on the lookout for single session All-Star Skills Competition and All-Star Challenge tickets that will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 16.