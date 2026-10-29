The Cleveland Monsters return home to Rocket Arena for First Responders Night presented by Physicians Ambulance on Friday, October 30, at 7:00 p.m. and Monster Mash on Saturday, October 31, at 2:00 p.m. against the Milwaukee Admirals. The first 2,500 kids ages 14 and younger to Saturday’s game will receive a Monsters Trick-or-Treat bag giveaway.

On Friday, the Monsters and Physicians Ambulance will honor first responders beginning with a First Responder Face-Off between the Cleveland Police and Fire departments pregame. The annual event will benefit the families of Sergeant Scott Ries of the Rittman Police Department and Trooper Nicholas Cayton of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The families will also be honored with a custom jersey presentation later during the Monsters and Admirals game.

Fans will be treated to a Police & Fire Skills Competition during the first intermission that will pay homage to some of the events fans will see at the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, February 8, at Rocket Arena. Friday marks another 1-2-3 Friday featuring $1 Coca-Cola products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue and additional select beer specials. It also will be another Hockey for Heroes night where local veterans are spotlighted at the game, enjoy the action on the ice and meet with a Monsters player after. The team will be wearing Columbus Blue Jackets inspired jerseys on the ice for the first Blue Jackets Night presented by Re-Bath of the season.

Fans can stop by Center Ice, the official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters, will offer a 10% discount for all first responders and all fans can receive a $20 gift card with $100 purchase as the Item of the Game.

On Saturday, fans are encouraged to put on their family friendly Halloween costumes early and join in on a Monster Mash celebration. Kids will be able to Trick-or-Treat around the concourse from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and anyone looking to join in on the fun but in need of a costume can stop by one of the face painting stations Question regarding Rocket Arena’s costume policy can be answered HERE or by contacting the Monsters office.

In addition to the festivities around the concourse, Monsters Kids Meals will be available including a hot dog, chips, and a drink at Fan Fuel concessions stands for $7.50 as part of the Monsters Family Day presented by Jet Express. Adults will be able to enjoy specialty Halloween themed Vampire’s Kiss Cocktail and Monster Mash Mocktail at Bells Bar, Cleveland Cocktail, Mich Ultra Bar, Members Bar and Crown Royal.

Special illuminated carved pumpkins created by Mike Pickett from Illuminated Carves will be displayed at the Community Corner outside of Portal 6 featuring Roman Ahcan, Evan Gardner, Max McCue and Sully and available through DASH to bid on with the proceeds benefitting the Monsters Community Foundation. The Monsters Community Foundation will be recognizing By The Dawn’s Early Light during the game after the organization received a $10,000 grant in support of their mission to help children in foster care affected by parental substance abuse and addiction.

A special Monster Mash Collection will be available at Center Ice, the official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters, including Glow in the Dark apparel and a selection of Monster Mash pucks as the Item of the Game.

This weekend marks the beginning of the Fresh Water Cup between the Monsters and Admirals in a collaborative campaign to the team’s shared commitment to sustainability and protecting Great Lakes resources. A sustainable trophy will be awarded to the team with the best record at the end of the season’s four-game series. Stay tuned for more information on how the Monsters and Admirals are working together to protect the Great Lakes and how fans can get involved.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.