AHL Affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets
University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute
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MONSTERS FINISH PRESEASON WITH 5-2 LOSS TO GRIFFINS

Sep 27, 2026
Written By: Nicole Del Villano

The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapid Griffins 5-2 on Sunday evening at Huntington Center during their final preseason game.

The Griffins opened the scoring with a goal from Ronnie Attard at 9:28 of the first period leaving the Monsters trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. Grand Rapids added a tally from Dylan James at 9:08 of the middle frame, but Luca Pinelli responded with a marker at 14:47 assisted by James Malatesta and Roman Ahcan bringing the score to 2-1. Noah Dower Nilsson notched a power-play goal at 16:45 sending Cleveland to the final intermission down 3-1. Grand Rapids’ Sutter Muzzatti scored at 7:13 of the final frame but Dante Sheriff notched an unassisted tally at 9:50 cutting the lead in half. The Griffins’ Ondrej Becher had the final say with a goal at 12:15 ending the game at 5-2. 

Cleveland’s Pheonix Copley made 19 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids’ Trey Augustine made 23 saves for the win. 

The Monsters open the 2026-27 season against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, October 2, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

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