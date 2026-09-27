MONSTERS FINISH PRESEASON WITH 5-2 LOSS TO GRIFFINS

The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapid Griffins 5-2 on Sunday evening at Huntington Center during their final preseason game.

The Griffins opened the scoring with a goal from Ronnie Attard at 9:28 of the first period leaving the Monsters trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. Grand Rapids added a tally from Dylan James at 9:08 of the middle frame, but Luca Pinelli responded with a marker at 14:47 assisted by James Malatesta and Roman Ahcan bringing the score to 2-1. Noah Dower Nilsson notched a power-play goal at 16:45 sending Cleveland to the final intermission down 3-1. Grand Rapids’ Sutter Muzzatti scored at 7:13 of the final frame but Dante Sheriff notched an unassisted tally at 9:50 cutting the lead in half. The Griffins’ Ondrej Becher had the final say with a goal at 12:15 ending the game at 5-2.

Cleveland’s Pheonix Copley made 19 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids’ Trey Augustine made 23 saves for the win.

The Monsters open the 2026-27 season against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, October 2, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

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