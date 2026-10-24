MONSTERS FALL 5-2 TO GRIFFINS

The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 5-2 on Saturday night at Van Andel Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 5-3-0-0 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL’s North Division standings.

Grand Rapids opened the scoring with a goal from Dominik Shine at 3:35 of the first period to go up 1-0 through 20 minutes. The Griffins added two goals in the second with one from Shine at 1:13 and another from Sheldon Dries at 7:11 to put Grand Rapids up 3-0. Cleveland’s Luke Tuch scored unassisted while shorthanded at 10:15 to make it 3-1 Griffins through 40 minutes. Ondrej Becher netted one for Grand Rapids at 6:20 of the third period to put the Griffins up 4-1 before Monsters’ forward Tate Singleton pulled Cleveland back within a pair with help from Max McCue and Boston Buckberger at 10:16. Shine completed the hat trick with an empty net goal at 16:55 to seal a 5-2 win for Grand Rapids.

Cleveland’s Pheonix Copley made 26 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids’ Carter Gylander made 24 saves for the win.

The Monsters will head home to faceoff with the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday, October 30, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

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Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 26 0/6 6/7 41 min / 11 inf GR 31 1/7 6/6 27 min / 8 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Copley L 26 4 3-2-0 GR Gylander W 24 2 1-0-0

Cleveland Record: 5-3-0-0

Grand Rapids Record: 7-1-1-1

GAME SHEET – GAME PHOTOS – GAME HIGHLIGHTS*

*Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing for all Monsters home game.