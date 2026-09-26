MONSTERS DROP FIRST PRESEASON GAME 3-1 TO GRIFFINS

The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapid Griffins 3-1 on Saturday afternoon at Huntington Center.

Boston Buckberger opened the preseason with a goal at 13:13 of the first period with helpers from Max McCue and Tate Singleton putting the Monsters ahead 1-0 after 20 minutes. Grand Rapids Sheldon Dries scored two goals in the middle frame at 4:29 and 17:36 shorthanded sending Cleveland to the final intermission trailing 2-1. Kienan Draper notched the final tally at 6:43 of the third period bringing the final score to 3-1.

Cleveland’s Evan Gardner made 18 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids’ Michal Postava made 15 saves for the win.

The Monsters have a rematch with the Griffins in the final game of the preseason on Sunday, September 27, at 3:00 p.m. at Huntington Center.

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