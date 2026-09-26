AHL Affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets
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10/23 - 7:00 PM
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MONSTERS DROP FIRST PRESEASON GAME 3-1 TO GRIFFINS

Sep 26, 2026
Written By: Nicole Del Villano

The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapid Griffins 3-1 on Saturday afternoon at Huntington Center. 

Boston Buckberger opened the preseason with a goal at 13:13 of the first period with helpers from Max McCue and Tate Singleton putting the Monsters ahead 1-0 after 20 minutes. Grand Rapids Sheldon Dries scored two goals in the middle frame at 4:29 and 17:36 shorthanded sending Cleveland to the final intermission trailing 2-1. Kienan Draper notched the final tally at 6:43 of the third period bringing the final score to 3-1.

Cleveland’s Evan Gardner made 18 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids’ Michal Postava made 15 saves for the win. 

The Monsters have a rematch with the Griffins in the final game of the preseason on Sunday, September 27, at 3:00 p.m. at Huntington Center. 

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

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