AHL Affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets
University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute
10/17 - Final
WBS 6
CLE 3
Results
10/23 - 7:00 PM
CLE (4-2-0-0)
GR (4-1-1-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
10/24 - 7:00 PM
CLE (4-2-0-0)
GR (4-1-1-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
10/17 - Final
WBS 6
CLE 3
Results
10/23 - 7:00 PM
CLE (4-2-0-0)
GR (4-1-1-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
10/24 - 7:00 PM
CLE (4-2-0-0)
GR (4-1-1-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
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MONSTERS COME UP SHORT IN 6-3 LOSS TO PENGUINS

Oct 17, 2026
Written By: Nicole Del Villano
1st 1 2nd 2 3rd 3 Final
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
 2 2 2 6
Cleveland
Cleveland Monsters
 1 0 2 3

The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 6-3 on Saturday evening at the Rocket Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 4-2-0-0 and are currently in second place in the AHL’s North Division standings.

The Penguins scored two goals in the first period from Hugh McGing at 2:54 and Avery Hayes on the power play at 10:38, but Oiva Keskinen converted on the man advantage at 19:53 assisted by Luca Marrelli and Mikael Pyyhtiä cutting the score to 2-1 after 20 minutes. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton added a pair of goals in the second period from Melvin Fernström at 12:50 and Rutger McGroarty on the power play at 13:34 leaving Cleveland behind 4-1 heading into the final intermission. The Penguins score another marker on the man advantage from Mikhail Ilyin just 28 seconds into the third period. The Monsters mounted a comeback with power-play goals from Luca Pinelli at 14:32 assisted by Marrelli and Keskinen, and Steven Lorentz at 17:17 off feeds from Jack Williams and Owen Sillinger. The comeback fell short after Penguins’ McGroarty notched a man advantage tally at 19:48 bringing the final score to 6-3.

Cleveland’s Evan Gardner made 26 saves in defeat while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s Taylor Gauthier made 27 saves for the win. 

The Monsters hit the road to visit the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, October 23, at 7:00 p.m. at Van Andel Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Shots/Special Teams:

 

Shots

PP

PK

PIM

CLE

30

3/9

5/8

22 min / 11 inf

WBS

32

3/8

6/9

34 min / 13 inf

Goaltenders:

 

Goaltender

Outcome

Saves

GA

Record

CLE

Gardner

L

26

6

2-1-0

WBS

Gauthier

W

27

3

2-1-0

Cleveland Record: 4-1-0-0, 2nd North Division 

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Record: 3-2-1-0, 1st Atlantic Division

GAME SHEET  GAME PHOTOS – GAME HIGHLIGHTS*

*Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing for all Monsters home game.

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