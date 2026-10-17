MONSTERS COME UP SHORT IN 6-3 LOSS TO PENGUINS

The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 6-3 on Saturday evening at the Rocket Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 4-2-0-0 and are currently in second place in the AHL’s North Division standings.

The Penguins scored two goals in the first period from Hugh McGing at 2:54 and Avery Hayes on the power play at 10:38, but Oiva Keskinen converted on the man advantage at 19:53 assisted by Luca Marrelli and Mikael Pyyhtiä cutting the score to 2-1 after 20 minutes. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton added a pair of goals in the second period from Melvin Fernström at 12:50 and Rutger McGroarty on the power play at 13:34 leaving Cleveland behind 4-1 heading into the final intermission. The Penguins score another marker on the man advantage from Mikhail Ilyin just 28 seconds into the third period. The Monsters mounted a comeback with power-play goals from Luca Pinelli at 14:32 assisted by Marrelli and Keskinen, and Steven Lorentz at 17:17 off feeds from Jack Williams and Owen Sillinger. The comeback fell short after Penguins’ McGroarty notched a man advantage tally at 19:48 bringing the final score to 6-3.

Cleveland’s Evan Gardner made 26 saves in defeat while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s Taylor Gauthier made 27 saves for the win.

The Monsters hit the road to visit the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, October 23, at 7:00 p.m. at Van Andel Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

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Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 30 3/9 5/8 22 min / 11 inf WBS 32 3/8 6/9 34 min / 13 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Gardner L 26 6 2-1-0 WBS Gauthier W 27 3 2-1-0

Cleveland Record: 4-1-0-0, 2nd North Division

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Record: 3-2-1-0, 1st Atlantic Division

GAME SHEET – GAME PHOTOS – GAME HIGHLIGHTS*

*Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing for all Monsters home game.