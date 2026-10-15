The Cleveland Monsters return home to Rocket Arena with a 3-1-0-0 record to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for 20th Season Celebration presented by Rectifi Injury Lawyers on Friday, October 16, at 7:00 p.m. and Monstoberfest presented by Hofbrauhaus Cleveland on Saturday, October 17, at 3:00 p.m. Saturday’s start time was adjusted to 3:00 p.m. in support of the Cleveland Guardians Game 5 of the ALCS allowing fans to catch both games downtown that day.

On Friday, the 20th Anniversary Celebration presented by Rectifi Injury Lawyers continues with a game dedicated to honoring two decades of Monsters hockey in Cleveland. Fans will enter through a themed balloon arch and greeted by jumbo playing cards of the 20th Anniversary Team they helped vote on full of familiar faces like Trey Fix-Wolansky, David van der Gulik, Jet Greaves and more! The jumbo playing cards will be available through DASH to bid on and picked up at the Community Corner postgame located outside Portal 6 with the proceeds benefitting the Monsters Community Foundation.

The 20th Anniversary Celebration marks another 1-2-3 Friday featuring $1 Coca-Cola products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue and additional select beer specials. It also will be another Hockey for Heroes night where local veterans are spotlighted at the game, enjoy the action on the ice and meet with a Monsters player after.

Fans can stop by Center Ice, the official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters, will offer a free 20th Anniversary patch with a hat purchase on Friday night as the Item of the Game.

On Saturday, Rocket Arena will be transported to Germany to celebrate Monstoberfest presented by Hofbrauhaus Cleveland. The best-dressed fans in lederhosen and dirndl have the chance to be named Mr. and Miss Monstoberfest during the game. Throughout the day, the sounds of Monstoberfest will be heard through live entertainment and a special polka cam. Select concessions will offer a souvenir stein and fans can test their strength during a stein holding contest.

A special Monstoberfest Collection will be available at Center Ice, the official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters, including pucks and shirts as the Item of the Game.

With the excitement of Guardians playoff baseball both nights, fans are encouraged to utilize the RTA’s Red, Blue and Green Rapid Lines with all three going into Tower City. The full RTA train and bus schedule can be found at rideRTA.com or through the Transit App.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.