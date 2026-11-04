A STORY OF FIRSTS THROUGH THE FIRST MONTH OF HOCKEY

The 2026-27 AHL season got off to an early start and so did a handful of the Cleveland Monsters rookies!

On October 4th, Boston Buckberger, Charlie Elick, and Josh Eernisse picked up their first professional goals in the contest against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Evan Gardner also secured his first professional win in overtime, making it a night to remember for several members of this squad.

Oiva Keskinen tallied his first professional goal not long after in a matchup against the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins on October 17th.

On the list of words used to describe these career moments? Surreal, memorable, and electric.

“These moments are so cool. We’re living out our dreams, and I think being with a great group of guys just makes coming to the rink much more fun,” said Buckberger. “Obviously it's a job now but at the end of the day it's hockey and it's supposed to be fun, so just trying to take every day with a grain of salt, enjoy it and take a moment to look around and be really excited and happy with where I’m at.”

For hockey players at every level, making it to the pros is at the top of their bucket list. For those select few who do, being able to create an impact for your team hits home even more.

“First pro goal is pretty cool to have now... It's something that is a dream come true. I’ve been waiting my whole life to play pro hockey and to be able to score here is a surreal moment for sure,” said Elick. “I think just shooting that puck and seeing it go in... I didn’t even know it was mine to start off with and then finding out it was mine was really cool. Obviously really fired up to score a big goal and I loved it.”

Keskinen echoed that sentiment stating, “I have been waiting for this, so it was nice to get the goal.”

For goalies, earning that first win can be a herculean task and ultimately sets the tone for their season to come. When the game extends to overtime and could be the team’s first win of the season, it creates an even larger bubble of pressure, one Gardner handled with composure and grace.

“For me it’s important to get the first one early and get that foundation set early in the year,” said Gardner. “[The game] kind of went back and forth in the overtime frame so a lot of emotion after getting that first one. Excited to get the first one of the year and the first one for myself.”

With so many firsts handled early, the group shared a similar sentiment as it came to looking ahead at the rest of the season.

“There’s a lot to look forward to. I think we have a really special group this year and the coaching staff have done a great job of playing into that and building cohesion on and off the ice,” said Eernisse. “It's been really fun to get to know the guys. I think just the bond with the group that we have and just building that so early on will help us carry success later on.”

“The guys have been with me [in my transition from Finland to North America] and I’ve enjoyed everything so far,” said Keskinen. “[Dumais and Tuch] they’re two really good players so sharing a line with them has been really easy.”

Getting to know the rest of the group, particularly the veteran players on the squad, continuing to capitalize on an already stellar bout of chemistry, and the hopes for a long playoff run and extended team success are these rookies’ major keys to an advantageous 20th Season of Monsters Hockey.

One thing that is always talked about in relation to the Cleveland Monsters? Their home ice advantage, courtesy of the greatest fans in the AHL, making it easy to see how all five of these standout moments happened right at home in Rocket Arena.