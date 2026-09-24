MONSTERS ANNOUNCE THREE ADDITIONS TO TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

The Cleveland Monsters announced Thursday that forwards James Malatesta and Owen Sillinger cleared waivers and were loaned to Cleveland. Goaltender Pheonix Copley also cleared waivers Thursday but has not been loaned to the Monsters while veteran defenseman Adam Clendening, who spent parts of three seasons with Cleveland (2018-21), signed a pro tryout (PTO) contract with the Monsters.

2026-27 Cleveland Monsters Training Camp Roster (17) – accurate as of 9/24/26

Forwards (9)

Roman Ahcan, Jordan Dumais, Josh Eernisse, James Malatesta, Max McCue, Luca Pinelli, Dante Sheriff*, Owen Sillinger, Tate Singleton

Defensemen (6)

Boston Buckberger, Adam Clendening*, Robby Drazner, Luca Marrelli, Tristan Thompson*, Quinn Warmuth*

Goaltenders (2)

Evan Gardner, Philip Svedeback*

* - Training Camp Tryout

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