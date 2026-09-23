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MONSTERS ANNOUNCE SEVERAL ADDITIONS TO TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

Sep 23, 2026
Written By: Nick Blaesser

The AHL’s Cleveland Monsters announced Wednesday the Blue Jackets waived goaltender Pheonix Copley and forwards James Malatesta and Owen Sillinger for the purpose of assignment to Cleveland and additionally loaned goaltender Evan Gardner, defensemen Boston Buckberger and Luca Marrelli, and forwards Josh Eernisse, Jordan Dumais, and Luca Pinelli to the Monsters. Columbus also announced that forward Riley Bezeau and defenseman Caleb MacDonald, both contributors for Cleveland last season, were placed on the Blue Jackets’ injured/non-roster list. Should Copley, Malatesta, and Sillinger clear waivers Thursday at 2:00 pm, they would be loaned to the Monsters.

2026-27 Cleveland Monsters Training Camp Roster (14) – accurate as of 9/23/26

 

Forwards (7)

Roman Ahcan, Jordan Dumais, Josh Eernisse, Max McCue, Luca Pinelli, Dante Sheriff*, Tate Singleton

Defensemen (5)

Boston Buckberger, Robby Drazner, Luca Marrelli, Tristan Thompson*, Quinn Warmuth*

Goaltenders (2)

Evan Gardner, Philip Svedeback*

* - Training Camp Tryout

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on XFacebookInstagram and TikTok.

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