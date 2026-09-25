MONSTERS ANNOUNCE FIVE ADDITIONS TO TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

The Cleveland Monsters announced Friday that goaltender Nolan Lalonde, defensemen Charlie Elick and Guillaume Richard, and forwards Oiva Keskinen and Luke Tuch were loaned by Columbus to Cleveland.

2026-27 Cleveland Monsters Training Camp Roster (22) – accurate as of 9/25/26

Forwards (11)

Roman Ahcan, Jordan Dumais, Josh Eernisse, Oiva Keskinen, James Malatesta, Max McCue, Luca Pinelli, Dante Sheriff*, Owen Sillinger, Tate Singleton, Luke Tuch

Defensemen (8)

Boston Buckberger, Adam Clendening*, Robby Drazner, Charlie Elick, Luca Marrelli, Guillaume Richard, Tristan Thompson*, Quinn Warmuth*

Goaltenders (3)

Evan Gardner, Nolan Lalonde, Philip Svedeback*

* - Training Camp Tryout

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.