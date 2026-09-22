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MONSTERS ANNOUNCE FIRST ADDITIONS TO 2026-27 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

Sep 22, 2026
Written By: Nick Blaesser

The AHL’s Cleveland Monsters announced Tuesday the Blue Jackets loaned forward Max McCue to the Monsters and released AHL-contracted forwards Roman Ahcan and Tate Singleton from their NHL professional tryout (PTO) agreements, thereby returning them to Cleveland. The Monsters also announced that AHL-contracted defenseman Robby Drazner reported for camp and four players signed training camp tryout agreements with Cleveland, including forward Dante Sheriff, defensemen Tristian Thompson and Quinn Warmuth, and goaltender Philip Svedeback

2026-27 Cleveland Monsters Training Camp Roster (8) – accurate as of 9/22/26

 

Forwards (4)

Roman Ahcan, Max McCue, Dante Sheriff*, Tate Singleton

Defensemen (3)

Robby Drazner, Tristan Thompson*, Quinn Warmuth*

Goaltenders (1)

Philip Svedeback*

* - Training Camp Tryout

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on XFacebookInstagram and TikTok.

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