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MONSTERS ANNOUNCE 2026-27 TRAINING CAMP DETAILS

Sep 23, 2026
Written By: Nick Blaesser

The AHL’s Cleveland Monsters announced Wednesday the initial roster and full schedule for the Monsters’ 2026-27 Training Camp. On-ice camp sessions begin this morning at Brunswick Auto Mart Arena in Strongsville and will feature eight players initially; four forwards, three defensemen, and one goaltender, as outlined alphabetically by position below.

All on-ice sessions are free to attend, open to the public, and subject to change in terms of date and time. Additions to Cleveland’s training camp roster will be announced as camp proceeds.

2026-27 Cleveland Monsters Training Camp Roster (8) – accurate as of 9/23/26

 

Forwards (4)

Roman Ahcan, Max McCue, Dante Sheriff*, Tate Singleton

Defensemen (3)

Robby Drazner, Tristan Thompson*, Quinn Warmuth*

Goaltenders (1)

Philip Svedeback*

* - Training Camp Tryout

Cleveland Monsters 2026-27 Training Camp Schedule

Brunswick Auto Mart Arena – 15381 Royalton Rd., Strongsville, OH 44136

 

Wednesday, September 23rd             10:30 am

Thursday, September 24th                 10:30 am

Friday, September 25th                       10:30 am

Saturday, September 26th                  Preseason Game #1 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins – Huntington Center, Toledo, OH – 1:00 pm EST

Sunday, September 27th                     Preseason Game #2 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins – Huntington Center, Toledo, OH – 3:00 pm EST

Tuesday, September 29th                   10:30 am

Wednesday, September 30th             10:30 am

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on XFacebookInstagram and TikTok.

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