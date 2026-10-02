The American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters announced Friday the team’s full television and audio broadcast schedules for the 2026-27 season, the team’s 20th-Anniversary AHL campaign. The Monsters’ FM radio flagship station, Sportsradio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, will once again air every Monsters game live this year, along with any prospective playoff action, all simulcast on the iHeartRadio app. Cleveland’s 2026-27 TV schedule on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) will feature 25 regular-season TV broadcasts. A select schedule of Monsters audio broadcasts will also air on Newsradio WTAM 1100 and affiliate frequencies 1390 The Gambler (WNIO-AM Youngstown) and Fox Sports 1340 (WNCO-AM Mansfield-Ashland). All games will additionally be simulcast on the AHL’s official streaming platform, AHLTV on FloHockey.

Returning for his 12th season as the TV and radio “Voice of the Monsters” is veteran play-by-play broadcaster Tony Brown, recipient of the 2020-21 James H. Ellery Memorial Award for Outstanding Media coverage of the AHL. Providing color commentary on telecasts again this season will be Monsters Sr. VP of Operations/Team Services and the IHL’s all-time leading scorer, Stanley Cup Champion and Cleveland Hockey Legend, Jock Callander, along with former Monsters goaltender and Columbus Blue Jackets Goaltending Development Coach/Monsters Goaltending Coach Brad Thiessen. Prior to all home games this season, Monsters Sr. Coordinator of Digital Content Nick Blaesser will host Monsters Faceoff Live, a 30-minute pregame show airing on various platforms including RESN, Sportsradio 99.1, and AHLTV. Monsters Faceoff Live will highlight player and coach interviews, lineup details, and AHL news while featuring contributions from incoming reporter and pregame co-host Katie Priefer.

"As we celebrate 20 years of Monsters hockey, we've built one of our most connected broadcast ecosystems yet," said Mike Ostrowski, Cleveland Monsters President. "We have the best hockey fans in the league and this season we’re delivering greater access to our team and a stronger product to enjoy."

Additionally, the Monsters’ EMMY-nominated studio show, Monsters OT presented by Century Federal Credit Union, returns for its seventh season and third on RESN. Hosted by Brown and Thiessen, episodes will be produced bi-weekly, with multiple re-airings during each production window. Executive produced and edited by Leo Simone, Jeremy Hawks and Andy Jardy, Monsters OT’s new season debuts in November.

2026-27 CLEVELAND MONSTERS RESN TV SCHEDULE

DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME (EST) Sunday 10/4/26 Grand Rapids Griffins 3:00 pm Saturday 10/17/26 W-B/Scranton Penguins 7:00 pm Friday 10/30/26 Milwaukee Admirals 7:00 pm Tuesday 11/17/26 Hamilton Hammers 7:00 pm Saturday 11/21/26 Utica Comets 7:00 pm Sunday 11/22/26 Utica Comets 3:00 pm Friday 11/27/26 Hamilton Hammers 7:00 pm Saturday 11/28/26 Hamilton Hammers 7:00 pm Wednesday 12/2/26 Rochester Americans 7:00 pm Friday 12/11/26 Laval Rocket 7:00 pm Saturday 12/19/26 Syracuse Crunch 7:00 pm Tuesday 12/29/26 Charlotte Checkers 6:30 pm Wednesday 1/6/27 Syracuse Crunch 7:00 pm Sunday 1/10/27 Toronto Marlies 4:00 pm Sunday 1/24/27 Grand Rapids Griffins 4:00 pm Sunday 1/31/27 Hershey Bears 3:00 pm Monday 2/15/27 Grand Rapids Griffins 3:00 pm Wednesday 2/24/27 Rochester Americans 7:00 pm Saturday 2/27/27 Belleville Senators 7:00 pm Friday 3/5/27 Toronto Marlies 7:00 pm Wednesday 3/17/27 Rochester Americans 7:00 pm Friday 3/26/27 Lehigh Valley Phantoms 7:00 pm Saturday 3/27/27 Lehigh Valley Phantoms 7:00 pm Friday 4/2/27 Chicago Wolves 7: 00 pm Saturday 4/3/27 Chicago Wolves 4:00 pm

Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN), a joint venture between Rock Entertainment Group and Gray Media (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN), owner of WOIO and WUAB in Cleveland and WXIX in Cincinnati, is available via Spectrum across Ohio on Channel 979 in addition to free over-the-air access on channel 22.1. The most fully distributed and diverse sports network in the state, RESN provides extensive coverage of professional, collegiate, and high school sports with more information available at watchRESN.com.

AHLTV on FloHockey (flohockey.tv) features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as through the FloSports app and connected devices such as Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast. FloHockey subscriptions are priced at $39.99 USD ($49.99 CAD) per month when billed monthly, or $155.88 USD ($215.88 CAD) for an annual subscription – a savings of 67 percent – and includes access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff contest for all 32 American Hockey League teams but also more than 30,000 hockey contests on FloHockey along with all other live event streams and replays across FloSports. FloHockey will support these events with a robust AHL content strategy that will feature award-winning editorial and video content throughout the year.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.