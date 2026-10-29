BLUE JACKETS LOAN VETERAN DEFENSEMAN CARSON SOUCY TO MONSTERS

The AHL’s Cleveland Monsters announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets loaned veteran defenseman Carson Soucy to the Monsters. In seven appearances for Columbus this season, Soucy posted 0-1-1 with four penalty minutes.

A 6’5”, 207 lb. left-shooting native of Viking, AB, Soucy, 32, was selected by the Minnesota Wild in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. In 448 career NHL appearances spanning parts of nine seasons from 2017-18 and 2019-26, Soucy logged a combined 32-68-100 with 286 penalty minutes and a +49 rating for Minnesota, the Seattle Kraken, Vancouver Canucks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders and Columbus. In 136 career AHL appearances spanning parts of three seasons from 2017-19 with the Iowa Wild, Soucy contributed 6-29-35 with 128 penalty minutes and a +20 rating.

Prior to his professional career, Soucy tallied 12-35-47 with 216 penalty minutes and a +31 rating in 147 career NCAA appearances for Minnesota-Duluth spanning four seasons from 2013-17, helping the Bulldogs claim the 2017 NCHC Tournament Championship. In parts of two AJHL seasons with the Spruce Grove Saints from 2012-13, Soucy notched 5-10-15 with 71 penalty minutes in 42 games played.

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