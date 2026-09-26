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BLUE JACKETS LOAN D-MEN CORSON CEULEMANS, COLTON WHITE TO MONSTERS

Sep 26, 2026
Written By: Nicole Del Villano

The Cleveland Monsters announced Saturday that Columbus loaned defensemen Corson Ceulemans and Colton White to Cleveland. Ceulemans and White were waived by the Blue Jackets Friday and arrive with the Monsters having cleared waivers Saturday afternoon.

2026-27 Cleveland Monsters Training Camp Roster (25) – accurate as of 9/26/26

Forwards (12)

Roman Ahcan, Craig Armstrong*, Jordan Dumais, Josh Eernisse, Oiva Keskinen, James Malatesta, Max McCue, Luca Pinelli, Dante Sheriff*, Owen Sillinger, Tate Singleton, Luke Tuch

Defensemen (10)

Boston Buckberger, Corson Ceulelmans, Adam Clendening*, Robby Drazner, Charlie Elick, Luca Marrelli, Guillaume Richard, Tristan Thompson*, Quinn Warmuth*, Colton White

Goaltenders (3)

Evan Gardner, Nolan Lalonde, Philip Svedeback*

* - Training Camp Tryout

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on XFacebookInstagram and TikTok.

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