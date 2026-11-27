The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Hamilton Hammers 5-2 on Friday night at Rocket Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 9-10-0-0 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL’s North Division standings.

Luca Pinelli picked up the lone goal of the first period at 19:56 with helpers from Gerry Mayhaw and Owen Sillinger putting Cleveland ahead 1-0. James Malatesta scored an unassisted tally at 10:34 of the middle frame, but Liam Foudy notched an shorthanded goal for the Hammers cutting the Monsters lead to 2-1 after 40 minutes. Hamilton took over the third period with goals from Robby Fabbri on the power play at 6:03, Cameron Berg at 6:27, Pierre Engvall at 8:27 and an empty-net goal from Foudy pushing the final score to 5-2.

Cleveland’s Pheonix Copley made 20 saves in defeat while Hamilton’s Vítek Vaněček stopped 19 shots for the win.

The Monsters host a rematch with the Hamilton Hammers on Saturday, November 28, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the games on RESN, Rock Entertainment Sports Network powered by iHeart Radio on Sportsradio 99.1, Newsradio WTAM 1100 and AHLTV on FloHockey.

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Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 21 0/4 2/3 11 min / 4 inf HAM 25 1/3 4/4 13 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Copley L 20 4 3-7-0 HAM Vaněček W 19 2 4-6-1

Cleveland Record: 9-10-0-0, 7th North Division

Hamilton Record: 7-13-0-2, 8th North Division