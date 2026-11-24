The Cleveland Monsters will return from Thanksgiving to host the Hamilton Hammers at Rocket Arena for Black Friday presented by The Salvation Army on Friday, November 27, and Hockey Fights Cancer presented by University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center on Saturday, November 28, with both puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

A Cleveland holiday tradition, the Monsters Black Friday game welcomes guests home for the holidays and visiting loved ones to Rocket Arena the day after Thanksgiving. The team will match the theme sporting their black primary jerseys at home for the first time this season. Friday’s game marks a 1-2-3 Friday featuring $1 Coca-Cola products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue and additional select beer specials. It also will be another Hockey for Heroes night where local veterans are spotlighted at the game, enjoy the action on the ice and meet with a Monsters player after.

On Saturday, the Monsters will celebrate their annual Hockey Fights Cancer game, spotlighting fans whose lives have been touched by cancer and recognizing the caregivers at UH Seidman Cancer Center. Dr. Amy Armstrong will join her patient Amanda Hugli at center ice for an unforgettable ceremonial puck drop where Hugli will ring the bell signaling the conclusion of her cancer treatment. Throughout the night, UH Oncology nurses will be celebrated with spotlights and experiences such as Benchwarmers. Fans will receive an I Fight For sign when they enter that can be filled out and displayed from their seats during the game.

The team will sport specialty Hockey Fights Cancer jersey that will be available to bid on from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on DASH with a select group available postgame during a live auction. More information on the jerseys and auction process can be found at clevelandmonsters.com/hfc. In addition to the jerseys, signed warm up pucks and Hockey Fights Cancer themed name plates will be available to bid on through DASH. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Lorain County which will also host the 50/50 that night.

Fans can shop the Hockey Fights Cancer Collection including a replica jersey, puck, hats and more while supplies last through Center Ice both online and in person with a portion of the proceeds benefitting The Gathering Place in memory of Senior Retail Operations Manager, Sharon Caramell.

This weekend will continue the Toy Drive presented by The Salvation Army where fans can support those in need this holiday season by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to the game. The Salvation Army is looking to rebuild their toy collection after a warehouse fire destroyed their storage unit over the summer. Fans are especially encouraged to assist by purchasing toys for kids ages 9 to 14 and can also support online at clevelandmonsters.com/toydrive.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.