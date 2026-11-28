The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Hamilton Hammers 5-2 on Saturday night at Rocket Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 9-11-0-0 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL’s North Division standings.

Hamilton’s Joey Larson scored quickly at 1:41 of the opening frame, but Corson Ceulemans responded with a shorthanded tally at 9:52 assisted by Owen Sillinger and Max McCue tying the score. Gerry Mayhew added a power-play marker at 13:08 with helpers from Sillinger and Luca Pinelli sending Cleveland to the first intermission ahead 2-1. The Hammers had control of the second period with goals from Calle Odelius at 8:44 and Ethan Bear at 10:53 leaving the Monsters trailing 3-2 after 40 minutes. Hamilton’s offense continued with an goal on the man advantage from Larson at 9:08 and an empty-net shorthanded tally from Liam Foudy at 15:39 of the third period bringing the final score to 5-2.

Cleveland’s Evan Gardner made 23 saves in defeat while Hamilton’s Vítek Vaněček stopped 24 shots for the win.

The Monsters close out the homestand when the Rochester Americans visit on Wednesday, December 2, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the games on Rock Entertainment Sports Network powered by iHeart Radio on Sportsradio 99.1 and AHLTV on FloHockey.

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Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 26 1/4 3/4 8 min / 4 inf HAM 28 1/4 3/4 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Gardner L 23 4 6-4-0 HAM Vaněček W 24 2 5-6-1

Cleveland Record: 9-11-0-0, 7th North Division

Hamilton Record: 8-13-0-2, 8th North Division