MONSTERS COME UP SHORT IN 5-2 LOSS TO GRIFFINS

The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-2 on Friday night at Rocket Arena.

The Griffins grabbed the first two goals of the night from William Lagesson at 9:21 and Sheldon Dries at 14:32 of the opening frame, but Guillaume Richard responded with a tally at 14:50 assisted by Luca Marrelli and Luca Pinelli bringing the score to 2-1 after 20 minutes. Sutter Muzzatti converted on the power play for Grand Rapids at 8:57 of the second period, but Cleveland answered quickly courtesy of Luke Tuch at 9:18 with helpers from Jordan Dumais and Oiva Keskinen cutting the visitor’s lead to 3-2 heading into the final intermission. The Griffins’ added two goals from Dries at 3:56 and Théo Rochette at 19:35 of the third period pushing the final score to 5-2.

Cleveland’s Pheonix Copley made 21 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids’ Michael Postava made 18 saves for the win.

The Monsters have a rematch with the Griffins on Sunday, October 4, at 3:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

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Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 20 0/5 5/6 19 min / 8 inf GR 26 1/6 5/5 17 min / 7 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Copley L 21 4 0-1-0 GR Postava W 18 2 1-0-0

Cleveland Record: 0-1-0-0

Grand Rapids Record: 1-0-0-0

GAME SHEET – GAME PHOTOS – GAME HIGHLIGHTS*

*Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing for all Monsters home game.