AHL Affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets
University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute
10/16 - Final
WBS 2
CLE 4
Results
10/17 - 3:00 PM
WBS (2-2-1-0)
CLE (4-1-0-0)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
10/23 - 7:00 PM
CLE (4-1-0-0)
GR (3-1-1-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
10/16 - Final
WBS 2
CLE 4
Results
10/17 - 3:00 PM
WBS (2-2-1-0)
CLE (4-1-0-0)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
10/23 - 7:00 PM
CLE (4-1-0-0)
GR (3-1-1-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
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MONSTERS COME UP SHORT IN 5-2 LOSS TO GRIFFINS

Oct 02, 2026
Written By: Nicole Del Villano
1st 1 2nd 2 3rd 3 Final
Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids Griffins
 2 1 2 5
Cleveland
Cleveland Monsters
 1 1 0 2

The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-2 on Friday night at Rocket Arena.

The Griffins grabbed the first two goals of the night from William Lagesson at 9:21 and Sheldon Dries at 14:32 of the opening frame, but Guillaume Richard responded with a tally at 14:50 assisted by Luca Marrelli and Luca Pinelli bringing the score to 2-1 after 20 minutes. Sutter Muzzatti converted on the power play for Grand Rapids at 8:57 of the second period, but Cleveland answered quickly courtesy of Luke Tuch at 9:18 with helpers from Jordan Dumais and Oiva Keskinen cutting the visitor’s lead to 3-2 heading into the final intermission. The Griffins’ added two goals from Dries at 3:56 and Théo Rochette at 19:35 of the third period pushing the final score to 5-2.

Cleveland’s Pheonix Copley made 21 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids’ Michael Postava made 18 saves for the win. 

The Monsters have a rematch with the Griffins on Sunday, October 4, at 3:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Shots/Special Teams:

 

Shots

PP

PK

PIM

CLE

20

0/5

5/6

19 min / 8 inf

GR

26

1/6

5/5

17 min / 7 inf

Goaltenders:

 

Goaltender

Outcome

Saves

GA

Record

CLE

Copley

L

21

4

0-1-0

GR

Postava

W

18

2

1-0-0

Cleveland Record: 0-1-0-0

Grand Rapids Record: 1-0-0-0

GAME SHEET  GAME PHOTOS – GAME HIGHLIGHTS*

*Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing for all Monsters home game.

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