BLUE JACKETS LOAN VETERAN FORWARD MIKAEL PYYHTIÄ TO MONSTERS

The AHL’s Cleveland Monsters announced Wednesday that the Blue Jackets loaned veteran forward Mikael Pyyhtiä to the Monsters. In five appearances for Columbus last season, Pyythia logged 1-0-1, added 21-28-49 with 22 penalty minutes in 59 appearances for Cleveland and supplied 3-2-5 in nine Calder Cup Playoff games for the Monsters.

A 6’0”, 176 lb. left-shooting native of Turku, Finland, Pyyhtiä, 24, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. In 71 career NHL appearances for Columbus spanning parts of four seasons from 2022-26, Pyyhtiä tallied 5-6-11 with eight penalty minutes and added 34-62-96 with 30 penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 154 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning the same four campaigns. Pyyhtiä additionally notched 4-7-11 with a +1 rating in 28 career Calder Cup Playoff games spanning three postseason runs with the Monsters from 2024-26.

Pyyhtiä claimed the Silver Medal in Finland’s Liiga with TPS in 2021 and 2022, posting 31-32-63 with 26 penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 140 career appearances spanning parts of four seasons from 2019-23 in his native country’s top professional league. Pyyhtiä twice represented Finland in IIHF competition, helping claim the Bronze Medal at the 2021 U20 World Junior Championships and representing his homeland at the 2025 World Championships.

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