BLUE JACKETS LOAN VETERAN FORWARD MIKAEL PYYHTIÄ TO MONSTERS

AHL Affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets
University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute
10/16 - Final
WBS 2
CLE 4
Results
10/17 - 3:00 PM
WBS (2-2-1-0)
CLE (4-1-0-0)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
10/23 - 7:00 PM
CLE (4-1-0-0)
GR (3-1-1-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
10/16 - Final
WBS 2
CLE 4
Results
10/17 - 3:00 PM
WBS (2-2-1-0)
CLE (4-1-0-0)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
10/23 - 7:00 PM
CLE (4-1-0-0)
GR (3-1-1-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
{"navigation":[{"label":"Tickets","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets","target":"","children":[{"label":"2026-27 Memberships","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets\/membership-comparison","target":""},{"label":"Group Tickets","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets\/group-tickets","target":""},{"label":"Suites and Premium Groups","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets\/suites-and-premium-groups","target":""},{"label":"Member HQ","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets\/member-hq","target":""},{"label":"Top 10 Plan","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets\/top-10-plan","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"Schedule","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/schedule\/home","target":"","children":[{"label":"Promotional Schedule","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/schedule\/home","target":""},{"label":"Full Schedule","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/schedule","target":""},{"label":"Results","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/schedule\/results","target":""},{"label":"Game Day Info","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/fan-zone\/fan-safety-game-day-information","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"Team","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/roster","target":"","children":[{"label":"Roster","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/roster","target":""},{"label":"Hockey & Office Staff","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/staff","target":""},{"label":"Player Stats","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/stats","target":""},{"label":"Standings","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/standings","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"2027 AHL All Star","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/ahl-all-star","target":"","children":[],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"News","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/news","target":"","children":[],"class":""},{"label":"Community","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/community","target":"","children":[{"label":"Community","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/community","target":""},{"label":"Community Programming","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/community\/community-programming","target":""},{"label":"Community Foundation","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/community\/community-foundation","target":""},{"label":"Donation Requests","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/community\/donation-requests","target":""}],"class":""},{"label":"Shop","url":"https:\/\/www.cavaliersteamshop.com\/monsters\/?_gl=1*1yz3oi*_gcl_au*MTc1OTc0MjA5NC4xNzY2MDI4NzY4*_ga*Njc0MTkwODkwLjE3NDI0MzY2ODM.*_ga_2996DNQX6L*czE3NzI0NjA4NjAkbzQ3JGcwJHQxNzcyNDYwODYwJGo2MCRsMCRoMA..","target":"_blank","children":[],"class":""},{"label":"More","url":null,"target":"","children":[{"label":"Fan Zone","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/fan-zone","target":""},{"label":"Grow The Game","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/grow-the-game","target":""},{"label":"Multimedia","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/multimedia","target":""},{"label":"AHLTv on FloHockey","url":"https:\/\/flosports.link\/clevelandmonsters","target":"_blank"},{"label":"Download the Monsters App","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/fan-zone\/monsters-mobile-app","target":""}],"class":""}],"buyTicketsLink":{"text":"Buy Tickets","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets","target":null},"secondaryLink":null}
Buy Tickets
{"navigation":[{"label":"Tickets","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets","target":"","children":[{"label":"2026-27 Memberships","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets\/membership-comparison","target":""},{"label":"Group Tickets","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets\/group-tickets","target":""},{"label":"Suites and Premium Groups","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets\/suites-and-premium-groups","target":""},{"label":"Member HQ","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets\/member-hq","target":""},{"label":"Top 10 Plan","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets\/top-10-plan","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"Schedule","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/schedule\/home","target":"","children":[{"label":"Promotional Schedule","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/schedule\/home","target":""},{"label":"Full Schedule","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/schedule","target":""},{"label":"Results","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/schedule\/results","target":""},{"label":"Game Day Info","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/fan-zone\/fan-safety-game-day-information","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"Team","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/roster","target":"","children":[{"label":"Roster","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/roster","target":""},{"label":"Hockey & Office Staff","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/staff","target":""},{"label":"Player Stats","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/stats","target":""},{"label":"Standings","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/standings","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"2027 AHL All Star","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/ahl-all-star","target":"","children":[],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"News","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/news","target":"","children":[],"class":""},{"label":"Community","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/community","target":"","children":[{"label":"Community","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/community","target":""},{"label":"Community Programming","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/community\/community-programming","target":""},{"label":"Community Foundation","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/community\/community-foundation","target":""},{"label":"Donation Requests","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/community\/donation-requests","target":""}],"class":""},{"label":"Shop","url":"https:\/\/www.cavaliersteamshop.com\/monsters\/?_gl=1*1yz3oi*_gcl_au*MTc1OTc0MjA5NC4xNzY2MDI4NzY4*_ga*Njc0MTkwODkwLjE3NDI0MzY2ODM.*_ga_2996DNQX6L*czE3NzI0NjA4NjAkbzQ3JGcwJHQxNzcyNDYwODYwJGo2MCRsMCRoMA..","target":"_blank","children":[],"class":""},{"label":"More","url":null,"target":"","children":[{"label":"Fan Zone","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/fan-zone","target":""},{"label":"Grow The Game","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/grow-the-game","target":""},{"label":"Multimedia","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/multimedia","target":""},{"label":"AHLTv on FloHockey","url":"https:\/\/flosports.link\/clevelandmonsters","target":"_blank"},{"label":"Download the Monsters App","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/fan-zone\/monsters-mobile-app","target":""}],"class":""}],"buyTicketsLink":{"text":"Buy Tickets","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets","target":null},"secondaryLink":null}
Hero Image

BLUE JACKETS LOAN VETERAN FORWARD MIKAEL PYYHTIÄ TO MONSTERS

Oct 07, 2026
Written By: Nick Blaesser

The AHL’s Cleveland Monsters announced Wednesday that the Blue Jackets loaned veteran forward Mikael Pyyhtiä to the Monsters. In five appearances for Columbus last season, Pyythia logged 1-0-1, added 21-28-49 with 22 penalty minutes in 59 appearances for Cleveland and supplied 3-2-5 in nine Calder Cup Playoff games for the Monsters.

A 6’0”, 176 lb. left-shooting native of Turku, Finland, Pyyhtiä, 24, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. In 71 career NHL appearances for Columbus spanning parts of four seasons from 2022-26, Pyyhtiä tallied 5-6-11 with eight penalty minutes and added 34-62-96 with 30 penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 154 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning the same four campaigns. Pyyhtiä additionally notched 4-7-11 with a +1 rating in 28 career Calder Cup Playoff games spanning three postseason runs with the Monsters from 2024-26.

Pyyhtiä claimed the Silver Medal in Finland’s Liiga with TPS in 2021 and 2022, posting 31-32-63 with 26 penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 140 career appearances spanning parts of four seasons from 2019-23 in his native country’s top professional league. Pyyhtiä twice represented Finland in IIHF competition, helping claim the Bronze Medal at the 2021 U20 World Junior Championships and representing his homeland at the 2025 World Championships.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on XFacebookInstagram and TikTok.

Related Articles

More News
MONSTERS WIN THIRD STRAIGHT WITH 5-2 WIN OVER PHANTOMS

MONSTERS WIN THIRD STRAIGHT WITH 5-2 WIN OVER PHANTOMS

October 11, 2026
MONSTERS STORM BACK TO CAPTURE 5-4 OVERTIME WIN OVER PHANTOMS

MONSTERS STORM BACK TO CAPTURE 5-4 OVERTIME WIN OVER PHANTOMS

October 10, 2026
MONSTERS EVEN SERIES WITH 3-1 VICTORY OVER TORONTO

MONSTERS EVEN SERIES WITH 3-1 VICTORY OVER TORONTO

May 16, 2026

Choose your Calendar

Events will be automatically synced.

Apple Google Microsoft

Or, use the link below to manually subscribe from your calendar app: