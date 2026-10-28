BLUE JACKETS LOAN DEFENSEMAN CALEB MACDONALD TO MONSTERS

The AHL’s Cleveland Monsters announced Wednesday the Blue Jackets loaned defenseman Caleb MacDonald to the Monsters. In 58 appearances for Cleveland last season, MacDonald registered 3-9-12 with 74 penalty minutes.

A 6’4”, 229 lb. left-shooting native of Cambridge, ON, MacDonald, 23, supplied 7-17-24 with 80 penalty minutes and a +20 rating in 66 career NCAA appearances for Alaska-Fairbanks and North Dakota spanning two seasons from 2023-25. In 126 career AJHL appearances for the Whitecourt Wolverines spanning three seasons from 2020-23, MacDonald logged 16-79-95 with 237 penalty minutes. In 2022-23, MacDonald was named to the AJHL North All-Star Team and was named the AJHL’s Most Outstanding Defenseman.

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