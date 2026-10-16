AHL Affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets
University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute
10/16 - Final
WBS 2
CLE 4
Results
10/17 - 3:00 PM
WBS (2-2-1-0)
CLE (4-1-0-0)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
10/23 - 7:00 PM
CLE (4-1-0-0)
GR (3-1-1-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
10/16 - Final
WBS 2
CLE 4
Results
10/17 - 3:00 PM
WBS (2-2-1-0)
CLE (4-1-0-0)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
10/23 - 7:00 PM
CLE (4-1-0-0)
GR (3-1-1-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
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MONSTERS EXTEND WIN STREAK TO FOUR WITH 4-2 WIN OVER PENGUINS

Oct 16, 2026
Written By: Nicole Del Villano
1st 1 2nd 2 3rd 3 Final
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
 1 1 0 2
Cleveland
Cleveland Monsters
 1 1 2 4

The Cleveland Monsters beat the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 4-2 on Friday night at the Rocket Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 4-1-0-0 and are currently in first place in the AHL’s North Division standings.

The Penguins started the game with a goal from Avery Hayes just 54 seconds into the first period. The lead did not last long as Mikael Pyyhtiä converted on the power play at 2:22 with helpers from Owen Sillinger and Jack Williams leaving the score at 1-1 after 20 minutes. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s Hayes scored again at 9:27 of the middle frame, but Pyyhtiä responded with a tally at 18:07 assisted by Williams and Luca Pinelli tying the game 2-2 heading into the final intermission. Steven Lorentz pushed Cleveland ahead with a marker at 1:50 of the third period assisted by Owen Sillinger and Charlie Elick. James Malatesta nabbed an empty-net tally at 19:20 with a helper from Sillinger bringing the final score to 4-2.

Cleveland’s Pheonix Copley made 18 saves for the win while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s Joel Blomqvist made 23 saves in defeat. 

The Monsters host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for a rematch on Saturday, October 17, at 3:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Shots/Special Teams:

 

Shots

PP

PK

PIM

CLE

27

1/4

2/2

9 min / 3 inf

WBS

20

0/2

3/4

23 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

 

Goaltender

Outcome

Saves

GA

Record

CLE

Copley

W

18

2

2-1-0

WBS

Blomqvist

L

23

4

1-1-1

Cleveland Record: 4-1-0-0

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Record: 2-2-1-0

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