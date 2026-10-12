BLUE JACKETS LOAN FORWARD RILEY BEZEAU TO MONSTERS

The AHL’s Cleveland Monsters announced Monday that the Blue Jackets loaned forward Riley Bezeau to the Monsters. In 24 appearances for Cleveland last season, Bezeau posted 5-2-7 with 74 penalty minutes and added 1-0-1 with 39 penalty minutes in eight Calder Cup Playoff games.

A 6’0”, 187 lb. right-shooting native of Mansfield, MA, Bezeau, 24, will serve as one of Cleveland’s assistant captains this season. In 131 career AHL appearances spanning parts of four seasons with the Charlotte Checkers and Cleveland from 2022-26, Bezeau tallied 15-12-27 with 244 penalty minutes. In 2024-25, Bezeau also supplied 3-2-5 with a +3 rating in five ECHL appearances for the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Prior to his professional career, Bezeau logged 17-21-38 with 105 penalty minutes in 93 career QMJHL appearances for the Saint John Sea Dogs spanning parts of three seasons from 2019-22, helping Saint John claim the 2021-22 CHL Memorial Cup Championship.

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