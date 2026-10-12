BLUE JACKETS LOAN FORWARD RILEY BEZEAU TO MONSTERS

AHL Affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets
University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute
10/16 - Final
WBS 2
CLE 4
Results
10/17 - 3:00 PM
WBS (2-2-1-0)
CLE (4-1-0-0)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
10/23 - 7:00 PM
CLE (4-1-0-0)
GR (3-1-1-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
10/16 - Final
WBS 2
CLE 4
Results
10/17 - 3:00 PM
WBS (2-2-1-0)
CLE (4-1-0-0)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
10/23 - 7:00 PM
CLE (4-1-0-0)
GR (3-1-1-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
{"navigation":[{"label":"Tickets","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets","target":"","children":[{"label":"2026-27 Memberships","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets\/membership-comparison","target":""},{"label":"Group Tickets","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets\/group-tickets","target":""},{"label":"Suites and Premium Groups","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets\/suites-and-premium-groups","target":""},{"label":"Member HQ","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets\/member-hq","target":""},{"label":"Top 10 Plan","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets\/top-10-plan","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"Schedule","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/schedule\/home","target":"","children":[{"label":"Promotional Schedule","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/schedule\/home","target":""},{"label":"Full Schedule","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/schedule","target":""},{"label":"Results","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/schedule\/results","target":""},{"label":"Game Day Info","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/fan-zone\/fan-safety-game-day-information","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"Team","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/roster","target":"","children":[{"label":"Roster","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/roster","target":""},{"label":"Hockey & Office Staff","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/staff","target":""},{"label":"Player Stats","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/stats","target":""},{"label":"Standings","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/standings","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"2027 AHL All Star","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/ahl-all-star","target":"","children":[],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"News","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/news","target":"","children":[],"class":""},{"label":"Community","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/community","target":"","children":[{"label":"Community","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/community","target":""},{"label":"Community Programming","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/community\/community-programming","target":""},{"label":"Community Foundation","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/community\/community-foundation","target":""},{"label":"Donation Requests","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/community\/donation-requests","target":""}],"class":""},{"label":"Shop","url":"https:\/\/www.cavaliersteamshop.com\/monsters\/?_gl=1*1yz3oi*_gcl_au*MTc1OTc0MjA5NC4xNzY2MDI4NzY4*_ga*Njc0MTkwODkwLjE3NDI0MzY2ODM.*_ga_2996DNQX6L*czE3NzI0NjA4NjAkbzQ3JGcwJHQxNzcyNDYwODYwJGo2MCRsMCRoMA..","target":"_blank","children":[],"class":""},{"label":"More","url":null,"target":"","children":[{"label":"Fan Zone","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/fan-zone","target":""},{"label":"Grow The Game","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/grow-the-game","target":""},{"label":"Multimedia","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/multimedia","target":""},{"label":"AHLTv on FloHockey","url":"https:\/\/flosports.link\/clevelandmonsters","target":"_blank"},{"label":"Download the Monsters App","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/fan-zone\/monsters-mobile-app","target":""}],"class":""}],"buyTicketsLink":{"text":"Buy Tickets","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets","target":null},"secondaryLink":null}
Buy Tickets
{"navigation":[{"label":"Tickets","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets","target":"","children":[{"label":"2026-27 Memberships","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets\/membership-comparison","target":""},{"label":"Group Tickets","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets\/group-tickets","target":""},{"label":"Suites and Premium Groups","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets\/suites-and-premium-groups","target":""},{"label":"Member HQ","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets\/member-hq","target":""},{"label":"Top 10 Plan","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets\/top-10-plan","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"Schedule","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/schedule\/home","target":"","children":[{"label":"Promotional Schedule","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/schedule\/home","target":""},{"label":"Full Schedule","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/schedule","target":""},{"label":"Results","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/schedule\/results","target":""},{"label":"Game Day Info","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/fan-zone\/fan-safety-game-day-information","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"Team","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/roster","target":"","children":[{"label":"Roster","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/roster","target":""},{"label":"Hockey & Office Staff","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/staff","target":""},{"label":"Player Stats","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/stats","target":""},{"label":"Standings","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/standings","target":""}],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"2027 AHL All Star","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/ahl-all-star","target":"","children":[],"class":"u-hide-mobile-nav-up"},{"label":"News","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/news","target":"","children":[],"class":""},{"label":"Community","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/community","target":"","children":[{"label":"Community","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/community","target":""},{"label":"Community Programming","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/community\/community-programming","target":""},{"label":"Community Foundation","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/community\/community-foundation","target":""},{"label":"Donation Requests","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/community\/donation-requests","target":""}],"class":""},{"label":"Shop","url":"https:\/\/www.cavaliersteamshop.com\/monsters\/?_gl=1*1yz3oi*_gcl_au*MTc1OTc0MjA5NC4xNzY2MDI4NzY4*_ga*Njc0MTkwODkwLjE3NDI0MzY2ODM.*_ga_2996DNQX6L*czE3NzI0NjA4NjAkbzQ3JGcwJHQxNzcyNDYwODYwJGo2MCRsMCRoMA..","target":"_blank","children":[],"class":""},{"label":"More","url":null,"target":"","children":[{"label":"Fan Zone","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/fan-zone","target":""},{"label":"Grow The Game","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/grow-the-game","target":""},{"label":"Multimedia","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/multimedia","target":""},{"label":"AHLTv on FloHockey","url":"https:\/\/flosports.link\/clevelandmonsters","target":"_blank"},{"label":"Download the Monsters App","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/fan-zone\/monsters-mobile-app","target":""}],"class":""}],"buyTicketsLink":{"text":"Buy Tickets","url":"https:\/\/clevelandmonsters.com\/tickets","target":null},"secondaryLink":null}
Hero Image

BLUE JACKETS LOAN FORWARD RILEY BEZEAU TO MONSTERS

Oct 12, 2026
Written By: Nick Blaesser

The AHL’s Cleveland Monsters announced Monday that the Blue Jackets loaned forward Riley Bezeau to the Monsters. In 24 appearances for Cleveland last season, Bezeau posted 5-2-7 with 74 penalty minutes and added 1-0-1 with 39 penalty minutes in eight Calder Cup Playoff games.

A 6’0”, 187 lb. right-shooting native of Mansfield, MA, Bezeau, 24, will serve as one of Cleveland’s assistant captains this season. In 131 career AHL appearances spanning parts of four seasons with the Charlotte Checkers and Cleveland from 2022-26, Bezeau tallied 15-12-27 with 244 penalty minutes. In 2024-25, Bezeau also supplied 3-2-5 with a +3 rating in five ECHL appearances for the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Prior to his professional career, Bezeau logged 17-21-38 with 105 penalty minutes in 93 career QMJHL appearances for the Saint John Sea Dogs spanning parts of three seasons from 2019-22, helping Saint John claim the 2021-22 CHL Memorial Cup Championship.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on XFacebookInstagram and TikTok.

Related Articles

More News
MONSTERS STUN CRUNCH IN OVERTIME VICTORY, 4-3

MONSTERS STUN CRUNCH IN OVERTIME VICTORY, 4-3

May 01, 2026
MONSTERS FALL IN SHOOTOUT AGAINST PHANTOMS, 4-3

MONSTERS FALL IN SHOOTOUT AGAINST PHANTOMS, 4-3

April 12, 2026
MONSTERS FALL TO AMERICANS IN SHOOTOUT, 4-3

MONSTERS FALL TO AMERICANS IN SHOOTOUT, 4-3

April 06, 2026

Choose your Calendar

Events will be automatically synced.

Apple Google Microsoft

Or, use the link below to manually subscribe from your calendar app: