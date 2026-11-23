The AHL’s Cleveland Monsters announced Monday that the Blue Jackets recalled veteran forward Mikael Pyyhtiä from the Monsters. In 14 appearances for Cleveland this season, Pyyhtiä supplied 3-6-9 with eight penalty minutes and an even rating.

A 6’0”, 176 lb. left-shooting native of Turku, Finland, Pyyhtiä, 24, was selected by Columbus in the fourth orund (114th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. In 71 career NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets spanning parts of four seasons from 2022-26, Pyyhtiä logged 5-6-11 with eight penalty minutes and added 37-68-105 with 38 penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 168 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of five seasons from 2022-26. Pyyhtiä added 4-7-11 with a +1 rating in 28 career Calder Cup Playoff appearances for the Monsters spanning the 2024, 2025, and 2026 AHL postseasons.

In 140 career appearances in Liiga, Finland’s top professional league, spanning parts of four seasons from 2019-23 with TPS Turku, Pyyhtiä tallied 31-32-63 with 26 penalty minutes and a +1 rating and helped TPS claim the Liiga Silver Medal in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Internationally, Pyyhtiä helped Finland claim the Bronze Medal at the 2021 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships and also represented Finland at the 202 IIHF World Championships.

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