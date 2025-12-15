Keep the night going with a Post-Skills or Post-Challenge Party ticket!

After you check out with your event tickets, you can add a party ticket for that night:

Post-Skills Party (Sunday): Skylight Concourse at Tower City

(Sunday): Skylight Concourse at Tower City Post-Challenge Party (Monday): Rocket Arena

Each party includes access to the All-Stars, light hors d’oeuvres, a free drink, limited-edition All-Star swag and live entertainment. Party tickets start at $19 per event or $36 for both. Party tickets are only available to fans with a ticket to that night’s event, so add yours right after checkout.