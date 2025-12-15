AHL Affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets
University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute
10/11 - Final
CLE 5
LV 2
Results
10/16 - 7:00 PM
WBS (2-1-1-0)
CLE (3-1-0-0)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
10/17 - 3:00 PM
WBS (2-1-1-0)
CLE (3-1-0-0)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
10/11 - Final
CLE 5
LV 2
Results
10/16 - 7:00 PM
WBS (2-1-1-0)
CLE (3-1-0-0)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
10/17 - 3:00 PM
WBS (2-1-1-0)
CLE (3-1-0-0)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
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2027 AHL All-Star Classic Presented By: Rectifi

All-Star Skills Competition Tickets All-Star Challenge Tickets

Tickets for the 2027 AHL All-Classic at Rocket Arena are sale now!

AHL All-Star Skills Competition
Sunday, February 7 | 6:30 p.m.

Buy AHL All-Star Skills Competition Tickets Now!

AHL All-Star Challenge
Monday, February 8 | 7:00 p.m.

Buy AHL All-Star Challenge Tickets Now!
PK2 2080

Keep the night going with a Post-Skills or Post-Challenge Party ticket!

After you check out with your event tickets, you can add a party ticket for that night:

  • Post-Skills Party (Sunday): Skylight Concourse at Tower City
  • Post-Challenge Party (Monday): Rocket Arena

Each party includes access to the All-Stars, light hors d’oeuvres, a free drink, limited-edition All-Star swag and live entertainment. Party tickets start at $19 per event or $36 for both. Party tickets are only available to fans with a ticket to that night’s event, so add yours right after checkout.

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Become a Monsters Hockey Club Member!

Fans can also secure their spot at the 2027 AHL All-Star Classic when they become Monsters Hockey Club members for the 2026-27 season. By placing their initial payment of only $50 per seat or re-enrolling their current MHC membership, fans will guarantee seats to Sunday’s Skills Competition and Monday’s All-Star Challenge, along with an exclusive All-Star winter hat. 

PLACE INITIAL PAYMENT
LEARN ABOUT ROCKET ARENA VIEW 2027 AHL HALL OF FAME CLASS LEARN ABOUT GREATER CLEVELAND SPORTS COMMISSION ALL-STAR CLASSIC GROUP INTEREST FORM LEARN ABOUT RECTIFI
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A new era of Cleveland Hockey History

Cleveland and the AHL All-Star Classic share a storied history with the city hosting the inaugural event on February 3, 1942. The city’s hockey history also has a notable spot during the 1954 and 1957 All-Star Classics, when the Cleveland Barons faced the AHL All-Stars as the opposing team. 

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“The City of Cleveland is proud to welcome the 2027 American Hockey League All-Star Classic,” said Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb. “Hosting premier sporting events shows the world that Cleveland can deliver unforgettable experiences and is a city where sports, culture, and community come together. Fans and residents will not only get to enjoy hockey at the state-of-the-art Rocket Arena, but they’ll also experience the incredible amenities and vibrant neighborhoods, energizing our region's economy." 

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Hotel Cleveland: Official Hotel of the AHL All-Star Classic

The unique location allows downtown Cleveland to shine in the All-Star spotlight and provides convenience for guests traveling between Hotel Cleveland and Rocket Arena through the indoor RTA Walkway, which will serve as the “Road to the All-Star Classic". 

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Notable Monsters AHL All-Star Classic Alumni

Trent Vogelhuber

Trent Vogelhuber

Former Head Coach Trent Vogelhuber served as the North Division's Coach in the 2024 All-Star Classic

Jet Greaves

Jet Greaves

Current Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Jet Greaves shared the Top Goaltender Award in the 2024 All-Star Skills Competition

Jake Christiansen

Jake Christiansen

Current Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Christiansen was named as a 2024 AHL All-Star

Since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League

LEARN MORE ABOUT ALL-STAR CLASSIC HISTORY

VISIT THEAHL.COM

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