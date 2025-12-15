Tickets for the 2027 AHL All-Classic at Rocket Arena are sale now!
AHL All-Star Skills Competition
Sunday, February 7 | 6:30 p.m.
AHL All-Star Challenge
Monday, February 8 | 7:00 p.m.
Keep the night going with a Post-Skills or Post-Challenge Party ticket!
After you check out with your event tickets, you can add a party ticket for that night:
- Post-Skills Party (Sunday): Skylight Concourse at Tower City
- Post-Challenge Party (Monday): Rocket Arena
Each party includes access to the All-Stars, light hors d’oeuvres, a free drink, limited-edition All-Star swag and live entertainment. Party tickets start at $19 per event or $36 for both. Party tickets are only available to fans with a ticket to that night’s event, so add yours right after checkout.
Become a Monsters Hockey Club Member!
Fans can also secure their spot at the 2027 AHL All-Star Classic when they become Monsters Hockey Club members for the 2026-27 season. By placing their initial payment of only $50 per seat or re-enrolling their current MHC membership, fans will guarantee seats to Sunday’s Skills Competition and Monday’s All-Star Challenge, along with an exclusive All-Star winter hat.
A new era of Cleveland Hockey History
Cleveland and the AHL All-Star Classic share a storied history with the city hosting the inaugural event on February 3, 1942. The city’s hockey history also has a notable spot during the 1954 and 1957 All-Star Classics, when the Cleveland Barons faced the AHL All-Stars as the opposing team.
“The City of Cleveland is proud to welcome the 2027 American Hockey League All-Star Classic,” said Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb. “Hosting premier sporting events shows the world that Cleveland can deliver unforgettable experiences and is a city where sports, culture, and community come together. Fans and residents will not only get to enjoy hockey at the state-of-the-art Rocket Arena, but they’ll also experience the incredible amenities and vibrant neighborhoods, energizing our region's economy."
Hotel Cleveland: Official Hotel of the AHL All-Star Classic
The unique location allows downtown Cleveland to shine in the All-Star spotlight and provides convenience for guests traveling between Hotel Cleveland and Rocket Arena through the indoor RTA Walkway, which will serve as the “Road to the All-Star Classic".
Notable Monsters AHL All-Star Classic Alumni
Trent Vogelhuber
Former Head Coach Trent Vogelhuber served as the North Division's Coach in the 2024 All-Star Classic
Jet Greaves
Current Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Jet Greaves shared the Top Goaltender Award in the 2024 All-Star Skills Competition
Jake Christiansen
Current Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Christiansen was named as a 2024 AHL All-Star
Since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League